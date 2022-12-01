The hilarious takedown of this outrageous ‘romance scammer’ is the perfect payoff

Life

You might remember a little while ago we featured Becky Holmes’ hilarious takedown of a ‘romance scammer’ demanding £3,000.

Well the breaking news is that ‘Zeltinis’ is back, and he’s still after that three grand.

You can catch-up with the previous exchange here or just dive straight in (no catch-up necessary!)

Looking forward to part three already …

Average weight of a horse 450kg and Tesco sell punnets of cherries for £2.50 for 200g. So it’ll cost £5525 for cherry costs alone and with such an underfunded subject do you think it’s viable. — Chris (@ChrisEccles1) November 30, 2022

The first calculations that have ever been put into this subject. Bloody amazing!!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 30, 2022

Now look what you've done… pic.twitter.com/dYQ0Q1QxtM — Adrian Wright (@citysleuth) November 30, 2022

Is Zeltinis the guy you took a helicopter to try and see on his oil rig? — Becky taylor (@Beckyfamilylond) November 30, 2022

That's the one! — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 30, 2022

I hope you can publish a book of these. — SueN #EatTheRich (@Tynegall) November 30, 2022

Funny you should say that…https://t.co/ssVBwTCN1C — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 30, 2022

