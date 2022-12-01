Life

The hilarious takedown of this outrageous ‘romance scammer’ is the perfect payoff

John Plunkett. Updated December 1st, 2022

You might remember a little while ago we featured Becky Holmes’ hilarious takedown of a ‘romance scammer’ demanding £3,000.

Well the breaking news is that ‘Zeltinis’ is back, and he’s still after that three grand.

You can catch-up with the previous exchange here or just dive straight in (no catch-up necessary!)

Looking forward to part three already …

Follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @deathtospinach