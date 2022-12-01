The hilarious takedown of this outrageous ‘romance scammer’ is the perfect payoff
You might remember a little while ago we featured Becky Holmes’ hilarious takedown of a ‘romance scammer’ demanding £3,000.
Well the breaking news is that ‘Zeltinis’ is back, and he’s still after that three grand.
You can catch-up with the previous exchange here or just dive straight in (no catch-up necessary!)
Looking forward to part three already …
Average weight of a horse 450kg and Tesco sell punnets of cherries for £2.50 for 200g. So it’ll cost £5525 for cherry costs alone and with such an underfunded subject do you think it’s viable.
— Chris (@ChrisEccles1) November 30, 2022
The first calculations that have ever been put into this subject. Bloody amazing!!! 🤣🤣🤣
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 30, 2022
Now look what you've done… pic.twitter.com/dYQ0Q1QxtM
— Adrian Wright (@citysleuth) November 30, 2022
Is Zeltinis the guy you took a helicopter to try and see on his oil rig?
— Becky taylor (@Beckyfamilylond) November 30, 2022
That's the one!
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 30, 2022
I hope you can publish a book of these.
— SueN #EatTheRich (@Tynegall) November 30, 2022
Funny you should say that…https://t.co/ssVBwTCN1C
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 30, 2022
