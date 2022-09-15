This woman outscammed a ‘romance scammer’ demanding £3,000 and it’s glorious

Weird World

This isn’t the first takedown of a scammer we’ve featured on these pages, but you won’t have read many funnier – or more beautifully constructed.

It was posted on Twitter by Becky Holmes Hates Spinach – @deathtospinach – who said:

‘My beloved, Zeltinis, told me I would have to pay £3k for him to be able to leave his oil rig to come and visit me. ‘I therefore decided to visit him instead, but he has been very resistant to it. ‘He’s presumably just worried for my safety, which makes me love him even more.’

My beloved, Zeltinis, told me I would have to pay £3k for him to be able to leave his oil rig to come and visit me I therefore decided to visit him instead, but he has been very resistant to it He’s presumably just worried for my safety, which makes me love him even more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RyvoBB8Oqw — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) September 13, 2022

And here is their exchange in full. Just when you think it can’t possibly get any better …

It turns out Becky is something of an expert at taking down romance scammers and she’s even got a book about it.

And here is just a fraction of the love people had for her encounter with ‘Zeltinis’.

Becky plays the romance scammers at their own game, rather brilliantly. https://t.co/YjTBRq1pSD — Zoe Kleinman (@zsk) September 13, 2022

You are literally my fave human 🤣🤣🤣🤣 “please calm your head” made me HOWL and also the fact he keeps punctuating his messages with pertinent emojis AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA bloody hell I am DED with LOLZ 😂😂🤣😂😂 — Lizzie (@eli3abethan) September 13, 2022

Is he by any chance the single parent of an adored child that he is caring for after the mother died in a tragic accident? These wonderful men working hard in remote corners of the globe so selflessly 😂😂😂. Mine are usually engineers in the military in the desert 😊 — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) September 13, 2022

I have a new idol. https://t.co/bcshUYSnw3 — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) September 13, 2022

Just spent a good 30 minutes tracking back through this hilarious and heroic spamming of spammers… https://t.co/pCaKlOmMNY — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) September 13, 2022

Tell him it’s totally fine now because you are travelling via reindeer to a location from which £3000 may be sent to him. pic.twitter.com/2d1YLpptFm — Kirsty H (@Kirsty_HH) September 13, 2022

Fuck me, Becky, I love you https://t.co/YT1ozW51Yk — Alice Nutter (@alicenut1) September 13, 2022

And just in case you were wondering …

Your life is so beautiful that you have all these stock photos to hand 🥰

Can’t wait to hear how you survive the snowy mountains!!! — Erica (il pesce viene con patatine?) (@EricaMontrachet) September 13, 2022

These were all taken in Iceland earlier this year with my mum. I got her to take them specially for a time when I could use them for Twitter 🤣 — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) September 13, 2022

Follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here!

