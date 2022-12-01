See if you can spot this learner driver’s mock test error before she does

Videos

As someone who took four times to pass their test, there is no way we are taking any sort of high ground here.

And if we did try to take the high ground, we would definitely stall on the way up and not be able to start again before having to be driven home an absolute nervous wreck.

So it is very much with a sense of ‘there but for the grace of God go I’ that we share this video from DGN Driving School that has just gone viral for reasons that will become apparent.

But can you spot the young learner driver’s mistake before she does?

It was originally posted by DGN Driving School over on TikTok (watched more than 15 million times so far) where they were keen to point out that the instructor’s reluctance to intervene earlier was because it was a mock test.

‘This is why when you call tech support the first thing they ask is “Did you turn it on? Is it plugged in?”

Immediate-Good-5743 ‘Nerves m8. Glad he didn’t laugh or get bothered yeah.’

NumericalStorm ‘Oh man I can only imagine how she felt. That’s what it is to be so nervous or anxious, you forget normal things.’

LivingStCelestine ‘I was a wreck when I failed my first test. Did so many embarrassing things like turning when I shouldn’t have, indecisive when people were crossing, and at the end, the instructor didn’t even say a word, gave me a disgusted look, angrily unbuckled and left. ‘I just wanted to evaporate out of sheer embarrassment and shame. But I fucking aced the next one and the instructor thought I’ve been driving for a while lol.’

TheGreenHaloMan ‘She seems like a nice person. I feel like you can tell simply with her voice.’

Boney_Prominence ‘Every kid is so nervous for that test! The instructor had me stop on a hill (with manual transmission) before pulling into traffic. I knew how to do it but I panicked and popped the clutch. The car bucked and lurched out into traffic but luckily I didn’t hit anyone. ‘The instructor was very quiet afterwards and I was sure I failed. I passed!’

OutlanderMom

And you can find @dgndrivingschool on TikTok here.

Source Reddit u/FuturisticFighting TikTok @dgndrivingschool