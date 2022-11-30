This Beverly Hills Cop scene has been going wildly viral and it’s a fabulously funny 90 seconds

Celebrity

Once you get over the fact that it’s 38 years since Beverley Hills Cop came out, this scene from the fabulously funny Eddie Murphy film will make your day better.

It’s been going wildly viral on Twitter and it’s 90 seconds very well spent.

Eddie Murphy and Bronson Pinchot improvising one of the funniest moments from BEVERLY HILLS COP. pic.twitter.com/ajonTXXYpf — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) November 29, 2022

Going to be very tricky not watching the whole movie after seeing that.

I so respect good improvisation skills. These guys are great. — Laylo ~ parody incarnate (@shellintraining) November 29, 2022

Every single moment of this scene was quoted endlessly by everyone I knew. So great. — JC McCoy (@JBufford3) November 29, 2022

Pinchot is legit. Always crushes. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) November 29, 2022

Less than two minutes screen time and kills it. — Fred Shahadi (@FredShahadi) November 29, 2022

