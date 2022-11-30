Celebrity

This Beverly Hills Cop scene has been going wildly viral and it’s a fabulously funny 90 seconds

Poke Staff. Updated November 30th, 2022

Once you get over the fact that it’s 38 years since Beverley Hills Cop came out, this scene from the fabulously funny Eddie Murphy film will make your day better.

It’s been going wildly viral on Twitter and it’s 90 seconds very well spent.

Going to be very tricky not watching the whole movie after seeing that.

Last word to @ATRightMovies.

