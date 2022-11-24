This outrageously entitled request for free art got all the responses it deserved and more

Life

Over in the corner of Reddit called ‘choosing beggars’ there are no end of people trying to get stuff on the cheap or for free.

And this one in particular had the internet shaking its head in disbelief. It went viral after it was shared by ComeAbout who said: ‘Sure, I’ll just hand over my painstaking work for free. Need help with a response.’

They asked for help with a response, and that’s exactly what they got (along with a whole heap of staggered disbelief).

‘Ok hold up. ‘You painted a great picture of someone, and gave it to her. ‘Her friend wants you to send a high resolution picture of the same painting, so they can blow it up, frame it, and…give it to her? So she would have two of the same painting in her house?? What a strange gift idea to begin with.’

tgoynes83 ‘Two of the same painting and one is an image that’s been over scaled and sent to a Walgreens for printing.’

iusedtohavepowers ‘Just say “No problem, my rate is (whatever). You can send payment to (PayPal account). Let me know if you are interested.”

Extreme_Falcon9228 ‘The only correct answer.’

Soulman999 ‘Wait, so your friend is the subject of the painting and also now owns the actual painting of herself, and this person wants to gift her a photo of the painting she already owns? ‘I think I would ignore the message completely, especially as the person specified not to mention it to your friend. ‘My gut is saying the enquirer wants a high quality image to either sell prints or items with the image printed on them. It literally makes zero sense to give someone a photo of a painting that they own.’

Plastic_Melodic ‘I would just explain that, as a general rule, you don’t give pictures of people away to other people. Especially if you don’t know them and definitely not without consent of the pictures subject.’

ShutUpDoggo ‘They just seem ignorant, I wouldn’t act snappy with them. Just let them know it costs some money and maybe they would be willing to pay!’

Source Reddit u/ComeAbout