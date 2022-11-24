Simply 9 fabulous times Mick Lynch gloriously owned Tory MPs and his media inquisitors

News

Rail union bosses will meet with the government this week to try to avert further industrial action over the festive period in the long running dispute about pay and working conditions.

The planned strikes brought Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers leader Mick Lynch back into the spotlight where he immediately did what he does best (apart from leading the RMT, obviously).

And that’s brutally owning Tory MP and his media inquisitors in the most entertaining and satisfying way possible.

Here are 9 times he did it best.

1. When a Daily Mail reporter called him ‘Mick Grinch’

A Daily Mail journalist asks Mick Lynch from the @RMTunion whether he’s proud of being known as ‘Mick Grinch’. Micks answer,🎯 pic.twitter.com/LbKumH2WXe — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 22, 2022

2. When Richard Madeley said he was a Marxist (or said that other people said he was a Marxist)

Richard Madeley been Richard Madeley and Mick Lynch is having none of it pic.twitter.com/fd2uP0DY5I — My Dog & I (@martin83239350) June 21, 2022

3. When he vaporised this Home Office minister on Question Time

Mick Lynch: We need a written guarantee of no compulsory redundancy. Tory Rachel Maclean: They already have! It’s here in this letter. Mick Lynch: No it’s not. Rachel Maclean: *Reads out letter that doesn’t guarantee anything.*#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/nTbXoDMlMZ — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 23, 2022

4. When he dismantled this Home Office minister on Newsnight

Chris Philp just got called a liar some 325 times on #Newsnight by Mick Lynch. pic.twitter.com/6NIlrNpWMr — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) June 20, 2022

5. When he took absolutely no nonsense from Kay Burley

Well done to Mick Lynch for his handling of this line of questioning. He could see what #KayBurley was trying to do. I could see what Kay Burley was trying to do. And he wasn’t having any of it. Oh, and solidarity to all @RMTunion members on strike today!✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/L0TQBPZ2g9 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) June 21, 2022

6. When Piers Morgan tried to own him with a Thunderbirds puppet

“Do you think I look like the most evil person in the world, Piers?” Piers Morgan challenges RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch over his Facebook profile picture showing Thunderbirds baddie The Hood.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorganuncensored pic.twitter.com/hXd2sSEkps — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 16, 2022

7. When Richard Madeley (again) said he didn’t care about public opinion

Richard Madeley “It doesn’t really matter to you what the public thinks?”@RMTunion‘s Mick Lynch “Our members live in these communities. They’re ordinary men & women. They dont get paid when they go on strike, & they make a sacrifice in order to defend their t&cs”. Solidarity ✊ pic.twitter.com/RCbzG8j0Js — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 23, 2022

8. When he took down this Tory MP and occasional Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick on ITV’s Peston

“It feels like unions are opposing modernisation” “You don’t know that, you haven’t been in our position” Watch @RobertJenrick and Mick Lynch clash over the reasons why @RMTUnion members have been striking on @ITV at 10.45pm#Peston pic.twitter.com/7xcYpbaFHI — Peston (@itvpeston) June 22, 2022

9. When he gloriously destroyed Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis – you remember – like this

Jonathan Gullis(Tory MP) – 3% with modernisation is a very good offer.. Mick Lynch(RMT) – Jonathan should apologise for talking nonsense, as none of that is true… I can’t settle this dispute with a backbench MP who is just reading of a script. #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/BtvF1G2Uj5 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 21, 2022

READ MORE

Simply 23 favourite Billy Connolly moments and jokes to mark the Big Yin’s 80th birthday