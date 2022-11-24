Simply 23 favourite Billy Connolly moments and jokes to mark the Big Yin’s 80th birthday

Celebrity

Happy birthday to the great Billy Connolly, who turns 80 today.

To mark the Big Yin’s Big Day, enjoy these 23 of our favourite Billy Connolly moments and jokes.

1.

2.

“I once travelled to Adelaide on Emu Airways. I was 5,000 ft up in the air when someone pointed out to me that emus can’t fly”

3.

“A mate of mine has just told me he’s shagging his girlfriend and her twin. I said how can you tell them apart, he said ‘her brother’s got a moustache!’”

4.

“I know a Scottish guy who loved his wife so much that he told her he loved her one day”

5.

[On politics] “Don’t vote. It just encourages them”

6.

“A lot of people are too easily offended. Religious people, for example. They’ve been offending other people for centuries”

7.

“I don’t like Born Again Christians. I’m not too keen on Born-the-first-time Christians”

8.

There are two seasons in Scotland: June and winter

9.

Billy Connolly telling the signal man joke. A classic pic.twitter.com/XwvKMTWXCH — (@KCThrash) August 4, 2022

10.

“Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn’t try it on”

11.

“A well-balanced person has a drink in each hand”

12.