They started a WHAT club?

A Redditor named u/RumblesTheDwarf shared this photo of their child’s schoolwork after their handwriting caused a funny misunderstanding.

They explained –

“What type of club? My kid’s teacher had concerns.”

In case you can’t see what the misunderstanding might have been, ‘spy club’ looks like ‘sex club’.

It had a bit of a ‘Laurel or Yanny?’ effect on other Reddit users. Here’s what they had to say.

I saw spy but I’m just used to reading kids’ handwriting I guess.

OuchIAmOld

Somewhere is a children’s book where my brother wrote “I lick my dad.” It will never not be funny.

TacoNomad

Maybe the teacher thought someone had seen her texts.

MrmmphMrmmph

A sex club! Henry and Mudge didn’t stutter, did they?!

dhebert1980

Seemed pretty obvious the word was “spy”.

bd01

Been trying to come up with name for my band. I’m gonna run this one by the guys. I think this might be a winner.

Jimbopalooza

Keep this somewhere and show them when they grow up. Let them tell you what it says.

YrnFyre

I think that the way the teacher saw it says more about them than your child.

Binda33

Took me a minute to figure out it might read as “sex club” instead of “spy club.”

Macsare1

Teacher had a mini heart attack. I have no idea what I’d do if my students started a sex club. Which is why I don’t have kids and I’m not a teacher.

Poisonoakman

u/BrockWay settled the matter.

It says “9 SPX Club”, which means a crypto exchange.

