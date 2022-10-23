Life

There was a serious irony about the teacher feedback on this first-grade writing

When’s the worst time to make a spelling or grammar mistake? When you’re correcting someone else’s spelling or grammar mistakes.

How could you add an extra dose of embarrassing irony? By being an actual teacher, correcting a child’s work.

‘My son’s first grade teacher sent this home today.’

When Reddit users spotted the post on r/mildlyinfuriating, they couldn’t resist having a bit of fun with it.

After trying to read that I think I’d right the same 😐
IWillEradicateAllBot

Since what?
neonvalkyrie

What a sinceable teacher.
SammieSam95

The teacher put in her two since worth on this assignment.
Melodic-Yak7196

Correct it with another colour and send it back.
Frostygeuse

Cents* god first grade teacher can’t even spell smh…
DEATHROAR12345

Write “See me after class please.”
Impossible-Ad1033

Someone named u/zevooro shared a tip that the ‘sinceable’ teacher could do with learning.

Pro tip from an elementary school teacher: when you have trouble reading your kids’/students’ writing, ask them to read it out loud to you.

Often, they know what they wanted to write but they mixed up some words or forgot some words. It’s a common mistake. 🤷‍♂️ This feedback is unhelpful and lazy imo. How can the student learn from this?

Makes since.

