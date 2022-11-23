Rishi Sunak gets into gear as Nissan Micras

Pics

It’s compact, suited to the city and is already in line to be discontinued, so it’s apt that the clever lot at Best For Britain chose the Nissan Micra to create this thread of comparisons with the prime minister, who this week is Rishi Sunak.

You've had Boris Johnson as skips. You've had Liz Truss dressed as bins. So here's Rishi Sunak as Nissan Micras. A thread.🧵 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 22, 2022

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Here are just a few reactions.

Marvellous Comedy — Shaun (@WilsonBWFC1) November 22, 2022

@RishiSunak doesn’t know it yet but his next job will be a car sales man for Nissan 😂 — Kathryn 🌹🇪🇺🇬🇧🥂🌍🧳🐾 (@tesuroblu) November 22, 2022

One tweeter added to the collection …

You forgot the lift kit on the trousers… pic.twitter.com/iCr4qlAPxQ — Random Railways (@RandomRailways) November 22, 2022

It’s not the first time a small car has proved mildly humiliating for the PM. Who can forget the time he pretended to fill up a borrowed Kia Rio to promote a budget that threw struggling UK residents under a bus?

It's 6pm – the biggest cut to all fuel duty rates ever has just come into effect. #SpringStatement2022 pic.twitter.com/zd16vQ7wRH — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 23, 2022

