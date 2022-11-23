Pics

Rishi Sunak gets into gear as Nissan Micras

Poke Staff. Updated November 23rd, 2022

It’s compact, suited to the city and is already in line to be discontinued, so it’s apt that the clever lot at Best For Britain chose the Nissan Micra to create this thread of comparisons with the prime minister, who this week is Rishi Sunak.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Here are just a few reactions.

One tweeter added to the collection …

It’s not the first time a small car has proved mildly humiliating for the PM. Who can forget the time he pretended to fill up a borrowed Kia Rio to promote a budget that threw struggling UK residents under a bus?

Rishi Sunak attempting to buy something is the funniest 2 seconds you’ll spend today

