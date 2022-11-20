Told my dad I would give him $100 if he could copy everything I do

Entertainment

A prank played by TikToker Keya Nokia on her dad back in 2020 has reappeared on social media, and it’s worth another look for the surprise at the end – or a first look, for some.

Bengali dads are too smart, man

Sehrin ﾒ

THIS WAS THE FUNNIEST/CUTEST THING EVER.

._.

That’s a beautiful father n daughter relationship.

TK911

It found its way to Reddit, as these things so often do, where u/peppywriter gave it the heading –

Don’t underestimate your dad. 🙂

These reactions were spot on.

Dads only act dumb when there’s no money on the table.

Trashponder

Dads look at the internet too.

Jim_Klik

I just pulled this stunt on my daughter. 10/10 would do this again. The look on her face was priceless.

CerealKiller454

The look of happiness on both of their faces is so heart warming.

REDSNATION1

We found him.!! The trickster dad!

PennyDumb

As soon as I saw the cups in front of them I knew what she was going to try to do, but watching her dad play along and then laugh at the end was so wholesome.

littlegreyflowerhelp

He even went through at the end freaking out and laughing, totally earned those $100!

CptnYesterday2781

Finally, we had the same suspicion as u/attentyv.

Of course he’s not going to collect the $100 from her. Anyone can see his daughter is his princess and he loves every moment he spends with her.

READ MORE

This prank shows how to get a seat on the subway

Source @keyanokia H/T Reddit Image Screengrab