Told my dad I would give him $100 if he could copy everything I do
A prank played by TikToker Keya Nokia on her dad back in 2020 has reappeared on social media, and it’s worth another look for the surprise at the end – or a first look, for some.
@keyanokia So I attempted a prank on my adorable dad… #fyp #foryou #happyathome #fypage #prank #funny #MoodBoost #desi ♬ original sound – Keya Nokia
Bengali dads are too smart, man
Sehrin ﾒ
THIS WAS THE FUNNIEST/CUTEST THING EVER.
._.
That’s a beautiful father n daughter relationship.
TK911
It found its way to Reddit, as these things so often do, where u/peppywriter gave it the heading –
Don’t underestimate your dad. 🙂
These reactions were spot on.
Dads only act dumb when there’s no money on the table.
Trashponder
Dads look at the internet too.
Jim_Klik
I just pulled this stunt on my daughter. 10/10 would do this again. The look on her face was priceless.
CerealKiller454
The look of happiness on both of their faces is so heart warming.
REDSNATION1
We found him.!! The trickster dad!
PennyDumb
As soon as I saw the cups in front of them I knew what she was going to try to do, but watching her dad play along and then laugh at the end was so wholesome.
littlegreyflowerhelp
He even went through at the end freaking out and laughing, totally earned those $100!
CptnYesterday2781
Finally, we had the same suspicion as u/attentyv.
Of course he’s not going to collect the $100 from her. Anyone can see his daughter is his princess and he loves every moment he spends with her.
