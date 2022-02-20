This prank shows how to get a seat on the subway

Entertainment

As people – some reluctantly – return to pre-pandemic places of work, many of us are once again faced with the difficulty of getting a seat on crowded public transport.

On r/Unexpected, u/SinjiOnO shpwed how one guy on Moscow’s subway played the system.

Well done to that considerate woman. Redditors enjoyed the stunt – once they knew he’d given back the seat.

At least he gave her seat back.

stonestevecoldaustin

I was hoping it was just a big sandwich.

Lobsterbib

Right, like if this happened to me I’d be like “oh you mutherfucker” but in a polite way.

shikiroin

I’m just relieved to see a prank video where the prankster isn’t a tremendous douchebag, actually gave the lady her seat back after a second, and it was clear she and her friend found it funny.

amish_novelty

The eye contact after unfolding the blanket.

WomanNotAGirl

Hahahaha fucking awesome! “Today boys, we testing humanity!”

drdreadz0

u/SKTwenty said what a lot of people were probably thinking.

That’s a good one. Real clever. Now put your mask on.

