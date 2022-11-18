Politics

Jacob Rees-Mogg tried to own Krishnan Guru-Murthy and came across like a right Steve Baker

John Plunkett. Updated November 18th, 2022

You’ll remember that unfortunate moment when Krishnan Guru-Murthy was caught by a live online feed being less than complimentary about former Brexit minister Steve Baker.

The Channel 4 News man later apologised and disappeared off air for a week or two, but he’s now back on air doing what he does best.

We mention it again because he was interviewing Jacob Rees-Mogg on C4 News on Thursday night and the haunted Victorian pencil couldn’t resist bringing it up during a discussion about Brexit.

If he thought it was a big win then he was mistaken, and he just ended up looking like a right Steve Baker.

Nicely handled, KGM.

