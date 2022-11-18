Jacob Rees-Mogg tried to own Krishnan Guru-Murthy and came across like a right Steve Baker

Politics

You’ll remember that unfortunate moment when Krishnan Guru-Murthy was caught by a live online feed being less than complimentary about former Brexit minister Steve Baker.

Did the presenter just call Steve Baker a cunt after the interview?! I don't think they expected that to be heard on the live feed. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sfEHeo1GHa — Mark 🌹 (@TheCentreLefty) October 19, 2022

The Channel 4 News man later apologised and disappeared off air for a week or two, but he’s now back on air doing what he does best.

We mention it again because he was interviewing Jacob Rees-Mogg on C4 News on Thursday night and the haunted Victorian pencil couldn’t resist bringing it up during a discussion about Brexit.

If he thought it was a big win then he was mistaken, and he just ended up looking like a right Steve Baker.

A cringe moment on Channel 4, when Jacob Rees-Mogg tackles presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy about his recent off-air comments about Steve Baker. pic.twitter.com/9e9hphbH8w — Clean Feed @ The TV Room (@cleanfeed_ttvr) November 17, 2022

Nicely handled, KGM.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Rees-Mogg may think this makes him look like a smart arse, but in the immortal words of Krishnan Guru-Murthy, he comes across as a complete Steve Baker https://t.co/nzvx2bpynV — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 17, 2022

Rees Mogg – the man who described food banks as 'rather uplifting’ & partygate as ‘fluff’. Who said Grenfell Tower victims 'lacked common sense’……having a go at @krishgm for using a word which describes him perfectly. Irony. pic.twitter.com/blYIp8D2DJ — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) November 18, 2022

The self-righteousness of Mogg here… Demanding Krishnan Guru-Murthy apologise for calling Steve Baker a c*** Yet never once apologising for his economy-shattering Brexit and backing of the catastrophic Kwarteng/Truss mini budget. pic.twitter.com/53MjnDIrdp — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 18, 2022

What a prick that man is. Vacuous waste of space. https://t.co/XuCC4mO97t — 🐟 Desert Rose (@desertrose1969) November 18, 2022

Rees-Mogg always plays the man. Bitter, nasty deeply insecure man. He knows Brexit, party and his seat all in danger. https://t.co/ZWFf2bNUmg — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) November 17, 2022

For everybody who keeps telling me that Rees-Mogg is a decent and courteous man, have a look at this. https://t.co/EF041hhCy2 — Joe.🇺🇦 🇪🇺♿️🐟 #RightToLove #FBPE. #GENow (@BlokeOnWheels) November 17, 2022

I'm rattled like Jacob too. If you take away Brexit we really do have absolutely nothing left. https://t.co/jxCLD9cnq9 — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 18, 2022

This attempt by mogg to be clever, does nothing at all for him and everything for Krishnan Guru-Murthy https://t.co/vQCXCJcpKr — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS #antigrowthcoalition (@SueSuezep) November 17, 2022

