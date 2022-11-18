Jacob Rees-Mogg tried to own Krishnan Guru-Murthy and came across like a right Steve Baker
You’ll remember that unfortunate moment when Krishnan Guru-Murthy was caught by a live online feed being less than complimentary about former Brexit minister Steve Baker.
Did the presenter just call Steve Baker a cunt after the interview?! I don't think they expected that to be heard on the live feed. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sfEHeo1GHa
— Mark 🌹 (@TheCentreLefty) October 19, 2022
The Channel 4 News man later apologised and disappeared off air for a week or two, but he’s now back on air doing what he does best.
We mention it again because he was interviewing Jacob Rees-Mogg on C4 News on Thursday night and the haunted Victorian pencil couldn’t resist bringing it up during a discussion about Brexit.
If he thought it was a big win then he was mistaken, and he just ended up looking like a right Steve Baker.
A cringe moment on Channel 4, when Jacob Rees-Mogg tackles presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy about his recent off-air comments about Steve Baker. pic.twitter.com/9e9hphbH8w
— Clean Feed @ The TV Room (@cleanfeed_ttvr) November 17, 2022
Nicely handled, KGM.
And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.
Rees-Mogg may think this makes him look like a smart arse, but in the immortal words of Krishnan Guru-Murthy, he comes across as a complete Steve Baker https://t.co/nzvx2bpynV
— Otto English (@Otto_English) November 17, 2022
Rees Mogg – the man who described food banks as 'rather uplifting’ & partygate as ‘fluff’. Who said Grenfell Tower victims 'lacked common sense’……having a go at @krishgm for using a word which describes him perfectly.
Irony.
— Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) November 18, 2022
The self-righteousness of Mogg here…
Demanding Krishnan Guru-Murthy apologise for calling Steve Baker a c***
Yet never once apologising for his economy-shattering Brexit and backing of the catastrophic Kwarteng/Truss mini budget.
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 18, 2022
What a prick that man is.
Vacuous waste of space. https://t.co/XuCC4mO97t
— 🐟 Desert Rose (@desertrose1969) November 18, 2022
Rees-Mogg always plays the man. Bitter, nasty deeply insecure man. He knows Brexit, party and his seat all in danger. https://t.co/ZWFf2bNUmg
— MimiJ (@MimiJ9) November 17, 2022
For everybody who keeps telling me that Rees-Mogg is a decent and courteous man, have a look at this. https://t.co/EF041hhCy2
— Joe.🇺🇦 🇪🇺♿️🐟 #RightToLove #FBPE. #GENow (@BlokeOnWheels) November 17, 2022
I'm rattled like Jacob too. If you take away Brexit we really do have absolutely nothing left. https://t.co/jxCLD9cnq9
— THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) November 18, 2022
This attempt by mogg to be clever, does nothing at all for him and everything for Krishnan Guru-Murthy https://t.co/vQCXCJcpKr
— sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS #antigrowthcoalition (@SueSuezep) November 17, 2022
Source Twitter @cleanfeed_ttvr