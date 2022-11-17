News

Jeremy Hunt just broke everyone’s irony-meter and James O’Brien’s response says it best

John Plunkett. Updated November 17th, 2022

There was lots to digest and analyse from Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement today, the full scale and impact of which will only become apparently in the days ahead.

For now we’ll focus on just one moment from Hunt’s speech, when he took aim at the benches opposite by suggesting he had a tough lesson in economics for the Labour Party.

Indeed it was, the muffled explosion which could be heard directly after he said it was the sound of everyone’s irony-meters exploding in their pockets.

Here’s Independent columnist and sketch writer, Tom Peck.

But no-one put it better than LBC presenter, James O’Brien.

Extraordinary scenes.

Source Twitter @LBC