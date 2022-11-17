Jeremy Hunt just broke everyone’s irony-meter and James O’Brien’s response says it best

News

There was lots to digest and analyse from Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement today, the full scale and impact of which will only become apparently in the days ahead.

For now we’ll focus on just one moment from Hunt’s speech, when he took aim at the benches opposite by suggesting he had a tough lesson in economics for the Labour Party.

Jeremy Hunt gives a “difficult message for the party opposite – you can’t borrow your way to growth”. Which is, to put it mildly, a bit rich. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 17, 2022

Indeed it was, the muffled explosion which could be heard directly after he said it was the sound of everyone’s irony-meters exploding in their pockets.

Here’s Independent columnist and sketch writer, Tom Peck.

Jeremy Hunt standing there saying, “let me start with a tough lesson for the party opposite. You cannot borrow your way to growth.” He’s only standing there because 55 days ago, that’s exactly what his party did. They’re so completely absurd, and so completely finished. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) November 17, 2022

But no-one put it better than LBC presenter, James O’Brien.

'You cannot borrow your way to growth, says the man who is only Chancellor because the last Tory Chancellor bet the British economy on a belief that you can.' James O'Brien's instant reaction to Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/5YlSKotyM5 — LBC (@LBC) November 17, 2022

Extraordinary scenes.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt cheered on by Tory MPs as he says you can't "borrow your way to growth". The same backbenches that is that cheered on Kwasi Kwarteng eight weeks ago as he announced billions of £s in unfunded tax cuts. — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) November 17, 2022

‘A message to the party opposite; you can’t borrow your way to growth’ ahem it is not the party opposite that tried to do this last month & blew itself up — gabyhinsliff (@gabyhinsliff) November 17, 2022

"You can’t borrow your way to growth" says Hunt. Well, you might want to tell Sunak that. pic.twitter.com/nAcgPhKTid — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 17, 2022

READ MORE

This Tory MP’s response to being totally owned on live TV is a proper jaw-dropper

Source Twitter @LBC