This Tory MP’s response to being totally owned on live TV is a proper jaw-dropper

Politics

There’s so much that is remarkable in this clip of Conservative MP and occasional cabinet minister Vicky Ford speaking on BBC News today.

First, there’s what she has to say about the UK’s growth numbers ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement today.

Second, there’s the way her claims are 100% debunked in the most forensic and explicit way possible. But third – and most of all, so much most of all – is her response to that humiliating takedown live on national TV.

To which this is surely the only response.

Absolutely incredible. Completely busted for utter bullshit & she doesn’t even draw breath. https://t.co/g2Ftplp5iu — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 17, 2022

And this!

If this happened to me I would simply sink into the ground and never appear in public again pic.twitter.com/XCtAZlhWqZ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2022

READ MORE

The New York Post brutally trolled Trump’s third presidential bid and it’s magnificent

Source Twitter @PatrickSmyth