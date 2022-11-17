This Tory MP’s response to being totally owned on live TV is a proper jaw-dropper
There’s so much that is remarkable in this clip of Conservative MP and occasional cabinet minister Vicky Ford speaking on BBC News today.
First, there’s what she has to say about the UK’s growth numbers ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement today.
Second, there’s the way her claims are 100% debunked in the most forensic and explicit way possible. But third – and most of all, so much most of all – is her response to that humiliating takedown live on national TV.
Ha. @vickyford instantly debunked in her nonsense. 🤣@MattChorley @mrjamesob @Haggis_UK pic.twitter.com/pN10AggJLx
— Patrick Smyth (@PatrickSmyth) November 17, 2022
To which this is surely the only response.
Absolutely incredible. Completely busted for utter bullshit & she doesn’t even draw breath. https://t.co/g2Ftplp5iu
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 17, 2022
And this!
If this happened to me I would simply sink into the ground and never appear in public again pic.twitter.com/XCtAZlhWqZ
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2022
