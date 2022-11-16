News

Donald Trump on how he fixed inflation at 1% is a hilarious, mind-blowing watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 16th, 2022

Donald Trump wants to be back in the White House again after he announced this third Presidential bid on Tuesday night.

We don’t hear so much from the former President these days but what a relief it was to see that he’s not lost his grip on the fine details of economics and the finer details of running the world’s largest economy.

And anyone who doubts it need only watch this clip, shared by @Acyn over on Twitter, in which Trump outlines his thoughts on inflation (and how he fixed it at 1%).

Absolute masterclass, Mr President!

To conclude …

Source Twitter @Acyn