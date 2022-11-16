Donald Trump on how he fixed inflation at 1% is a hilarious, mind-blowing watch

News

Donald Trump wants to be back in the White House again after he announced this third Presidential bid on Tuesday night.

We don’t hear so much from the former President these days but what a relief it was to see that he’s not lost his grip on the fine details of economics and the finer details of running the world’s largest economy.

And anyone who doubts it need only watch this clip, shared by @Acyn over on Twitter, in which Trump outlines his thoughts on inflation (and how he fixed it at 1%).

Trump describes how he decided inflation should only be 1%. pic.twitter.com/Zbs8i2Vx0M — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2022

Absolute masterclass, Mr President!

He still has no idea how it works. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 16, 2022

His fingerprints are all over inflation. Who's the one who blew up the national debt with his irresponsible tax cuts for the wealthy and his out of control spending. — surelyyoucantbeserious (@surecantpickem) November 16, 2022

The economics department at Trump University was severely underfunded. — Twice-Impeached, One-Term Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) November 16, 2022

To conclude …

One of the few things I miss about Trump is when he goes on an extended rant about something he has absolutely no knowledge of whatsoever. https://t.co/jpKosRv69V — Alex Koren 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AlexKorenWithAK) November 16, 2022

READ MORE

People have been sharing the best nicknames they ever heard – 27 hall of famers

Source Twitter @Acyn