People have been sharing the best nicknames they ever heard – 27 hall of famers
It all began when the good people of @NoContextBrits – ‘A celebration of all things British. Contains sarcasm, irony and context’ – had this question for their followers on Twitter.
What’s the best nickname you’ve ever heard?
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 14, 2022
And it prompted no end of fabulous replies. Here are our favourites.
1.
A sparky l knew looked like elton john and got called socket man ahahahaha https://t.co/t6GhwlQl4M
— Saul Mitchell (@saulyboi1) November 14, 2022
2.
Bloke where I used to work walked like he was tipping forward he got the nickname photo finish
— David Canham (@canham_david) November 14, 2022
3.
One Size pic.twitter.com/DWRBI87hGr
— Stephen Bentley 🇺🇦 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@bagpuss19681) November 14, 2022
4.
Dulux. For a bloke who used to wear two coats when it was cold
— Andy (@andyw689908) November 14, 2022
5.
One of my friend’s school teachers named Brian had a glass eye, so they called him Bran – Brian without the i.
— Vetus Scholar (@Vetusscholar) November 14, 2022
6.
A copper whose collar number was 2820 had the nickname ‘the owl’.
— Luke (@LukeOnRock) November 14, 2022
7.
I read one recently about somebody knowing a guy called Antony at work and he was only 5ft tall so his nickname was “Shetland Tony”
— A_tothe_NDY (@A_tothe_NDY) November 14, 2022
8.
I used to work with a rock fan who was a J.W. We used to call him Bon Jehovah….
— Michael Norris (@mnorris76) November 14, 2022
9.
A Heavy metal fan I used to work with who was obsessed with cleaning his hands before work. We called him OC-DC.
— Paul Macey (@PaulMacey) November 14, 2022
10.
Mate of mines work, woman joined the department and had same first name as lady already working there. She became known as Sequel.
— Stu Wilson (@swilson_21) November 14, 2022
11.
Without question is this… pic.twitter.com/KkvXZO0d2i
— Benny Hill (@coniescaptain) November 14, 2022
12.
Lad I used to work with used to bring cheese sandwiches for lunch every day so we called him Mr Cheese Sandwich
— DS (@Pu55yman_Dan) November 14, 2022
13.
A vertically challenged school janitor in Coatbridge was known as “Janny De Vito”
— Gordy G (@gcgjags) November 14, 2022
14.
Kid in our year at school in the mid 80s who was into New Romantic bands – Spandau Barry.
— stuart mcintyre (@stuthemacmac) November 14, 2022