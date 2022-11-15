People have been sharing the best nicknames they ever heard – 27 hall of famers

Life

It all began when the good people of @NoContextBrits – ‘A celebration of all things British. Contains sarcasm, irony and context’ – had this question for their followers on Twitter.

What’s the best nickname you’ve ever heard? — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 14, 2022

And it prompted no end of fabulous replies. Here are our favourites.

A sparky l knew looked like elton john and got called socket man ahahahaha https://t.co/t6GhwlQl4M — Saul Mitchell (@saulyboi1) November 14, 2022

Bloke where I used to work walked like he was tipping forward he got the nickname photo finish — David Canham (@canham_david) November 14, 2022

Dulux. For a bloke who used to wear two coats when it was cold — Andy (@andyw689908) November 14, 2022

One of my friend’s school teachers named Brian had a glass eye, so they called him Bran – Brian without the i. — Vetus Scholar (@Vetusscholar) November 14, 2022

A copper whose collar number was 2820 had the nickname ‘the owl’. — Luke (@LukeOnRock) November 14, 2022

I read one recently about somebody knowing a guy called Antony at work and he was only 5ft tall so his nickname was “Shetland Tony” — A_tothe_NDY (@A_tothe_NDY) November 14, 2022

I used to work with a rock fan who was a J.W. We used to call him Bon Jehovah…. — Michael Norris (@mnorris76) November 14, 2022

A Heavy metal fan I used to work with who was obsessed with cleaning his hands before work. We called him OC-DC. — Paul Macey (@PaulMacey) November 14, 2022

Mate of mines work, woman joined the department and had same first name as lady already working there. She became known as Sequel. — Stu Wilson (@swilson_21) November 14, 2022

Without question is this… pic.twitter.com/KkvXZO0d2i — Benny Hill (@coniescaptain) November 14, 2022

Lad I used to work with used to bring cheese sandwiches for lunch every day so we called him Mr Cheese Sandwich — DS (@Pu55yman_Dan) November 14, 2022

A vertically challenged school janitor in Coatbridge was known as “Janny De Vito” — Gordy G (@gcgjags) November 14, 2022

