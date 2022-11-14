Entertainment

This mash-up of Jeremy Vine and All Saints is our new favourite Radio 2 moment

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 14th, 2022

If you think Adrian Chiles’s Guardian column topics are incredibly random, you should hear the things Jeremy Vine asks his viewers – and previously his listeners – to phone in about.

A few years ago, Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox played a mash-up of some of those things with a very apt All Saints hit.

It was made by radio producer Mark Payne, who shared these insights.

Tweeters, quite rightly, loved it.

The mash-up got an important endorsement.

This was Mark’s response.

We think he’s right.

READ MORE

The Jeremy Vine Show’s unfortunate Alan Sugar mix-up was either a schoolboy error or top trolling

Source @imalexwatson Image Screengrab, Screengrab