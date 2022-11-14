This mash-up of Jeremy Vine and All Saints is our new favourite Radio 2 moment

Entertainment

If you think Adrian Chiles’s Guardian column topics are incredibly random, you should hear the things Jeremy Vine asks his viewers – and previously his listeners – to phone in about.

A few years ago, Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox played a mash-up of some of those things with a very apt All Saints hit.

Just been made aware of Sara Cox’s All Saints x Jeremy Vine mashup and it’s glorious 😂 pic.twitter.com/8lwPUJaoow — Alex Watson (@imalexwatson) November 12, 2022

It was made by radio producer Mark Payne, who shared these insights.

Hey to all the new followers thanks to my little JV edit for Sara Cox Some answers to FAQs 1) it's about three years old… I think I left R2 in 2020 so it'll be some time before that

2) I made it because I had a whole folder of Vineisms knocking about on my PC — Mark Payne (@lostlibertine) November 12, 2022

3) Jeremy has heard it…and some of the other similar ones

4) there are a few different bits like it… including a Baz Luhrman one and We Didn't Start The Fire

5) I think the first Vine supercut comes from about 2013 when I worked on his show… About fishfingers! — Mark Payne (@lostlibertine) November 12, 2022

Tweeters, quite rightly, loved it.

This is the funniest, most perfect thing I’ve heard in ages. https://t.co/fTdrILbxW2 — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) November 12, 2022

Tag yourself. I’m the hot frothing illuminated bath https://t.co/Blb84BzXyC — Dr Phoenix CS Andrews (@DocPhoenix) November 12, 2022

"is it wrong to steal leaves" is as perfect a Vine question as it's possible to get https://t.co/y9Pze53UQ8 — Reginald Bosanquet (parody) (@GrumpyGreyhead) November 12, 2022

This is so funny 😆 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 12, 2022

this is so funny I have genuinely hurt myself laughing https://t.co/o8xWUmtmRQ — Rebecca Reid (Taylor’s Version) (@RebeccaCNReid) November 12, 2022

This is utter heaven https://t.co/U3EOYD9RUl — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) November 12, 2022

The mash-up got an important endorsement.

That is first class pic.twitter.com/n3HXaeZrwX — Accidental Partridge (@AccidentalP) November 12, 2022

This was Mark’s response.

Ok. I think I've made it 😂 https://t.co/Lm4imMiokv — Mark Payne (@lostlibertine) November 13, 2022

We think he’s right.

