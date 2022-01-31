The Jeremy Vine Show’s unfortunate Alan Sugar mix-up was either a schoolboy error or top trolling

Celebrity

There was a most unfortunate mix-up on today’s edition of The Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5 where the presenter was attempting to inject a quantum of fun into a discussion about Boris Johnson’s leadership rivals.

Except it suffered from a most unfortunate mix-up. See if you can spot it (of course you will spot it).

Tell your researchers and @JeremyVineOn5 that's Sid James not @AlanSugarFacts pic.twitter.com/SvnB1uJYXh — Bob A Job Rock 🍷🎸⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@robclevedonuk) January 31, 2022

Now that’s either a schoolboy error or some top trolling by someone on the C5 show. Surely the latter. Isn’t it?

Vine suggests the late sid james to be next PM…. Well he could do any worse than the current clown occupying that post…… #jeremyvine pic.twitter.com/Ii10ZuBTXB — Tony_hobson (@Tonyhobson19) January 31, 2022

Sid James for PM, finally a campaign we can all get behind pic.twitter.com/7303ncFt31 — Gpoptosis (@Gpoptosis) January 31, 2022

And it got us thinking about these tweets from back in the day.

Photo from the 1973 film Carry On Bellends starring Sid James pic.twitter.com/GWAXEBk1gf — joe heenan (@joeheenan) September 25, 2018

That awesome moment when you realise Sid James was in Tron. pic.twitter.com/UeK472uYgb — Marie-Ann Hates Tories and Brexit (@MarieAnnUK) June 5, 2020

And this.

Worst film in the series. Sid James isn’t even in it. pic.twitter.com/fHsDZTA78f — 🎧 PulpKetchup 🎧💉💉💉 (@PulpKetchup) March 14, 2021

