Politics

This Question Time woman’s blistering take on jungle Matt Hancock is surely the only one you need

John Plunkett. Updated November 11th, 2022

Matt Hancock’s desperate (albeit hugely well-paid) attempt to reinvent himself in the jungle continues apace, with lots of bug-based shenanigans which need not bother us here.

It was the former health secretary’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! which was on the mind of this particular audience member on Thursday night’s Question Time on BBC1, and it’s surely the only Hancock take you need.

That, 100% that.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Source Twitter @bbcquestiontime