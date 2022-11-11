This Question Time woman’s blistering take on jungle Matt Hancock is surely the only one you need

Politics

Matt Hancock’s desperate (albeit hugely well-paid) attempt to reinvent himself in the jungle continues apace, with lots of bug-based shenanigans which need not bother us here.

It was the former health secretary’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! which was on the mind of this particular audience member on Thursday night’s Question Time on BBC1, and it’s surely the only Hancock take you need.

“I think it’s important to say they are not illegal, nobody is illegal” This #bbcqt audience member says she’s “bored” hearing about MPs doing reality TV and is more concerned by the home secretary using words like “invasion” pic.twitter.com/fuiokZ182L — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 10, 2022

That, 100% that.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

This woman was a hero, I hope she is proud of the way she took a stand for refugees and asylum seekers. It gave me hope, she represents the kind of Britain I want to live in. No human is illegal.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/jwPiu5VA4l — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 10, 2022

