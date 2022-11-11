A Question Time audience member slammed Tory sleaze in answer to her own great question

Politics

A Question Time audience member’s veiled reference to disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was the perfect springboard for her own comprehensive takedown of the government’s standards.

This was the question.

The second question of the evening #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/hFuGfzfWWk — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 10, 2022

It’s even better coming from her.

"How many insects need to be consumed before our politicians are held to code of conduct fit for their positions… "#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/4qiPMQLTqG — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 10, 2022

We could go for repeated allegations of bullying.

We could go for security breaches.

We could go for resigning and getting your job back a week later.

via Gfycat

Her question and explanation went down as well on Twitter as it did in the studio.

The lady clearly wore an eye catching hat but she had the material to back it up with 👏 https://t.co/ba8ZoSlWU5 — Lazarou M Terror🚀💙🌈 (@TerrorLazarou) November 11, 2022

One of the best questions of the night 👏🏾 The public are demanding decency, standards, integrity in our politics meanwhile the govt is in the jungle…or should I say gutter. pic.twitter.com/2gje7xw6oh#bbcqt #ToriesOut127 #GeneralElectionNow #followbackfriday — Laverne Anderson 💙 (@laverne742) November 11, 2022

Well said that woman.

What a total joke that Sunak wangs on about professionalism. accountability and integrity when we can all reel off numerous examples of the most unprofessional bullshit behaviour… His government is riddled with corrupt arrogant trash. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) November 10, 2022

I bet Fiona regrets asking her to elaborate — Mick (@Cornerboyle76) November 10, 2022

Well said to this lady. If this type of behaviour / misconduct happened in any other organisation, you would be dismissed on the spot. So how come politicians can get away with it?

pic.twitter.com/oSaij00QZC — James 💙 (@JamesSharp87) November 10, 2022

absolutely superb questioner .. and love Emily Thornberry's raised eyebrows https://t.co/0AEzh0i4RY — Brontë Woodruff#slavaUkraini#GTTO#IronyRules (@brontewoodruff) November 10, 2022

This amazing woman said what the whole country is thinking. The government have taken us for fools. We'd never get away with what they've been doing. — AuDHD_Jen (@JenniferBlanks8) November 10, 2022

This was Caroline Lucas’s response.

“He’s now being held to account by Ant and Dec instead of being held to account by the Covid enquiry” The Green Party’s @CarolineLucas questions former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s decision to appear on reality TV when questions remain over the handling of the pandemic #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/0xpLE6C52y — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) November 10, 2022

Nailed it.

