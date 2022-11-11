Politics

A Question Time audience member slammed Tory sleaze in answer to her own great question

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 11th, 2022

A Question Time audience member’s veiled reference to disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was the perfect springboard for her own comprehensive takedown of the government’s standards.

This was the question.

It’s even better coming from her.

We could go for repeated allegations of bullying.
We could go for security breaches.
We could go for resigning and getting your job back a week later.

via Gfycat

Her question and explanation went down as well on Twitter as it did in the studio.

This was Caroline Lucas’s response.

Nailed it.

