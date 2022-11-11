A classic NSFW Saturday Kitchen gaffe shows why ‘dish’ and ‘Rick’ are a live TV minefield
You only have to google ‘Jeremy Hunt wrong name’ to appreciate how much people enjoy a NSFW slip of the tongue, but it doesn’t have to be a politician on the receiving end.
In this classic Saturday Kitchen snippet, James Martin tried to praise the dish legendary chef Rick Stein had made, but – well, you try saying “dish from Rick” on live TV and see what happens.
The finest eleven seconds of television ever broadcast in the UK pic.twitter.com/GFo4HpX2CU
— Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) November 9, 2022
Aaaand George Lamb was gone – as were this lot.
What were they doing in the commercial break…? https://t.co/oGp5ItpDC3
— Josephine Liptrott (@Jo_Liptrott) November 9, 2022
I’ve been howling at this for 5 mins 😭😭 https://t.co/PIAU40h3xh
— FKA Lola B.D.F🦩❤️🔥 (@winemummyArike) November 10, 2022
Never mix Rick with Dish
— Shihab Rahman 🖤🧡🐺 (@S777HAB) November 10, 2022
The music. The appalling camera choice. The guy in shot , the delivery , George lamb dying quietly – all in 11 seconds https://t.co/fSCwF0nCYS
— Tamsyn (@TamsynElkie) November 9, 2022
My FAVOURITE British TV clip ever i swear https://t.co/LwMGsyza4E
— Chloe A (@chloby_) November 9, 2022
I would have never recovered https://t.co/9bRQqC3Xxo
— Macondiana // Stanley Shancrooks Granger-Malfoy (@Macondiana2) November 9, 2022
Paging Dr Freud … https://t.co/BKgtBTdUoK
— Andrew Barf (@costabarfa) November 10, 2022
Live TV. Nothing quite like it.
