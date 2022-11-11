A classic NSFW Saturday Kitchen gaffe shows why ‘dish’ and ‘Rick’ are a live TV minefield

Entertainment

You only have to google ‘Jeremy Hunt wrong name’ to appreciate how much people enjoy a NSFW slip of the tongue, but it doesn’t have to be a politician on the receiving end.

In this classic Saturday Kitchen snippet, James Martin tried to praise the dish legendary chef Rick Stein had made, but – well, you try saying “dish from Rick” on live TV and see what happens.

The finest eleven seconds of television ever broadcast in the UK pic.twitter.com/GFo4HpX2CU — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) November 9, 2022

Aaaand George Lamb was gone – as were this lot.

What were they doing in the commercial break…? https://t.co/oGp5ItpDC3 — Josephine Liptrott (@Jo_Liptrott) November 9, 2022

I’ve been howling at this for 5 mins 😭😭 https://t.co/PIAU40h3xh — FKA Lola B.D.F🦩❤️‍🔥 (@winemummyArike) November 10, 2022

Never mix Rick with Dish — Shihab Rahman 🖤🧡🐺 (@S777HAB) November 10, 2022

The music. The appalling camera choice. The guy in shot , the delivery , George lamb dying quietly – all in 11 seconds https://t.co/fSCwF0nCYS — Tamsyn (@TamsynElkie) November 9, 2022

My FAVOURITE British TV clip ever i swear https://t.co/LwMGsyza4E — Chloe A (@chloby_) November 9, 2022

I would have never recovered https://t.co/9bRQqC3Xxo — Macondiana // Stanley Shancrooks Granger-Malfoy (@Macondiana2) November 9, 2022

Paging Dr Freud … https://t.co/BKgtBTdUoK — Andrew Barf (@costabarfa) November 10, 2022

Live TV. Nothing quite like it.

