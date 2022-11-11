Entertainment

A classic NSFW Saturday Kitchen gaffe shows why ‘dish’ and ‘Rick’ are a live TV minefield

Poke Staff. Updated November 11th, 2022

You only have to google ‘Jeremy Hunt wrong name’ to appreciate how much people enjoy a NSFW slip of the tongue, but it doesn’t have to be a politician on the receiving end.

In this classic Saturday Kitchen snippet, James Martin tried to praise the dish legendary chef Rick Stein had made, but – well, you try saying “dish from Rick” on live TV and see what happens.

Aaaand George Lamb was gone – as were this lot.

Live TV. Nothing quite like it.

