Carol Kirkwood brightened up the weather forecast with a NSFW slip of the tongue – our 5 favourite reactions
The BBC weather presenter, Carol Kirkwood, livened up a piece to camera in London’s beautiful Greenwich Park with a NSFW slip of the tongue.
Yet further proof that @carolkirkwood is a National Treasure pic.twitter.com/Q2uzv9mtl5
— Greg James (@gregjames) August 10, 2020
It’s got to be unusual to see lots of doggers in bright sunshine – or so we’re told.
She took to Twitter to confirm the cause of the mix up.
That will teach me to try and say joggers and dog walkers in the same sentence!!! Sorry! 😩xxx
— Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) August 10, 2020
Twitter enjoyed the gaffe and applauded her calm demeanour.
1.
It’s raining cats and doggers. pic.twitter.com/PHzImvC2FC
— Mr Lahididah Gunner Graham (@christlog) August 10, 2020
2.
Carol Kirkwood has seen lots of doggers in Greenwich Park this morning. 🤣🤣 #classic#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/4Oh9vKUZhw
— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 10, 2020
3.
It was here that we took an relatively inoffensive amateur sport to 'a whole new level'. https://t.co/4nzvzATfFj
— Wolfy O'Hare (@HareWolfy) August 10, 2020
4.
Let’s hope Carol Kirkwood doesn’t have to read a news item about Jeremy Hunt this morning!😂pic.twitter.com/9XUECT3rBy
— Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) August 10, 2020
5.
Kirkwood… never lets you down.
Big love. @carolkirkwood https://t.co/OqWdYblNAf
— Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) August 10, 2020
Sports reporter Frank Keogh joked about Carol’s slip up.
I almost called the police when I heard!!pic.twitter.com/gV8ls06K4M
— Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) August 10, 2020
Now, that would have seen a deep depression moving in from the south.
