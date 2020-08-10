Carol Kirkwood brightened up the weather forecast with a NSFW slip of the tongue – our 5 favourite reactions

The BBC weather presenter, Carol Kirkwood, livened up a piece to camera in London’s beautiful Greenwich Park with a NSFW slip of the tongue.

It’s got to be unusual to see lots of doggers in bright sunshine – or so we’re told.

She took to Twitter to confirm the cause of the mix up.

Twitter enjoyed the gaffe and applauded her calm demeanour.

Sports reporter Frank Keogh joked about Carol’s slip up.

Now, that would have seen a deep depression moving in from the south.

