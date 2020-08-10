Carol Kirkwood brightened up the weather forecast with a NSFW slip of the tongue – our 5 favourite reactions

The BBC weather presenter, Carol Kirkwood, livened up a piece to camera in London’s beautiful Greenwich Park with a NSFW slip of the tongue.

Yet further proof that @carolkirkwood is a National Treasure pic.twitter.com/Q2uzv9mtl5 — Greg James (@gregjames) August 10, 2020

It’s got to be unusual to see lots of doggers in bright sunshine – or so we’re told.

She took to Twitter to confirm the cause of the mix up.

That will teach me to try and say joggers and dog walkers in the same sentence!!! Sorry! 😩xxx — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) August 10, 2020

Twitter enjoyed the gaffe and applauded her calm demeanour.

It’s raining cats and doggers. pic.twitter.com/PHzImvC2FC — Mr Lahididah Gunner Graham (@christlog) August 10, 2020

Carol Kirkwood has seen lots of doggers in Greenwich Park this morning. 🤣🤣 #classic#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/4Oh9vKUZhw — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 10, 2020

It was here that we took an relatively inoffensive amateur sport to 'a whole new level'. https://t.co/4nzvzATfFj — Wolfy O'Hare (@HareWolfy) August 10, 2020

Let’s hope Carol Kirkwood doesn’t have to read a news item about Jeremy Hunt this morning!😂pic.twitter.com/9XUECT3rBy — Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) August 10, 2020

Sports reporter Frank Keogh joked about Carol’s slip up.

I almost called the police when I heard!!pic.twitter.com/gV8ls06K4M — Francis Keogh (@HonestFrank) August 10, 2020

Now, that would have seen a deep depression moving in from the south.

