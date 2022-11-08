James O’Brien’s breakdown of Gavin Williamson’s sweary text rant is the best explainer yet

Politics

While the controversy surrounding the return of Suella Braverman to the Home Office has yet to leave the stage, Gavin Williamson has lobbed another grenade into people’s opinion of Rishi Sunak’s judgement.

Leaked messages show Minister Without Portfolio Williamson ranting abusively at the former Chief Whip, Wendy Morton, over her failure to get him into the Queen’s funeral.

Williamson told Morton it was “disgusting you are using her death to punish people…absolutely disgusting” – a claim for which he didn’t provide any evidence When she told him it wasn’t true, Williamson said: “perception becomes reality” pic.twitter.com/eZDXJ88VmI — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) November 5, 2022

Williamson told Morton, the party’s first female chief whip, that her approach was “very stupid”, “looks shit”, and that she trying to “fuck us all over” He sarcastically thanked her for her “patronising and condescending tone”, told her not to “bother asking anything from me” pic.twitter.com/PiKXDZXWjo — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) November 5, 2022

Rishi Sunak knew of an accusation of bullying via text by Williamson, but didn’t take even the most basic steps to find out what had been said before awarding him a cabinet seat.

Rishi Sunak's spokesman tells me that the Prime Minister has a "zero-tolerance" approach to bullying, but is then unable to explain why he decided to appoint Gavin Williamson, despite being aware of bullying allegations against him. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 7, 2022

What was it he said in his first speech?

Despite now knowing what the messages said, Sunak doubled down on his support for Williamson.

I have full confidence in Gavin Williamson and I have a zero tolerance approach to bullying. Which is a bit like saying I pay my taxes in full but I also love a good tax avoidance scheme. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 7, 2022

BREAKING: Gavin Williamson stunned to hear that Rishi Sunak has full confidence in him. Not even Gavin Williamson has full confidence in Gavin Williamson x — Laura Kuenssberg (parody) (@LKTranslator) November 7, 2022

James O’Brien explained the shameful episode to his listeners.

'…and then his little head explodes!' James O'Brien serves up a brilliant analysis of Sir Gavin Williamson's 'unhinged foul-mouthed' text messages to Wendy Morton.@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/UmkWslGN7X — LBC (@LBC) November 7, 2022

I don’t think you could send a text like that in your workplace, could you?

A, the swearing and B, the threatening.

LBC listeners appreciated the breakdown – and so did Twitter.

Too delicious not to listen, particularly to James' splutterings of delight and incredrulity. https://t.co/Q8yFU99ivC — William Relton (@wrelton) November 7, 2022

i read the messages but the way he brings the whole thing to life is perfect 🙂 https://t.co/ya3rL8og4c — ade ibiza (@adeibiza) November 7, 2022

Hilarious analysis and reading of what was a horrid barrage of abuse against The old Cheif whip @mrjamesob TAKE. A. BOW https://t.co/gNNCpb3hud — Ethan Medler 🏳️‍🌈 (@Ethanthecanary) November 7, 2022

Because I'm a bit nosy, I asked some of my friends if they had the texts Gav sent Wendy. This analysis of the texts by James is absolutely hilarious. But it's also quite serious. #WilliamsonMustGo https://t.co/XKMgzaXi6A — Chrissie🇺🇦 Grech (v)🇪🇺 #SunakOut (@ChrissieGrech) November 7, 2022

This is absolutely brilliant and I hope it goes viral…. https://t.co/alub3etzNk — Sarah Hamilton #FBPE (@Lady__Seraphina) November 7, 2022

Eddie Burfi had a question – and the answer.

Spot on. Gavin Williamson trying to get into the Queen’s funeral like it’s a nightclub, then getting abusive when he is told his ‘name not on the list’ shows exactly who he is. How on earth did he get put forward for a knighthood? Oh. Boris Johnson. https://t.co/7jepbg6sIc — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) November 7, 2022

