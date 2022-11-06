Animals

Cat vs tap is 27 seconds of feline determination

Poke Staff. Updated November 6th, 2022

Someone named u/deadly_evacuation posted this short video to Reddit’s r/funny forum. We’re not sure the cat involved would think it was funny.

Mission Impossible music plays softly in background.
Kitty disaster 101. 🙂
DROW

Is this the first time in human history…. A cat didn’t land on his feet?
widestop7376

Stray boss fight.
IGunClover

At least he won’t have to lick his own ass to get a bath after that.
Efficient-shame-8106

Stray hydrated my friends. 😎
Bees_Selection

u/ClearIyChaos spoke for many with this plea.

HELP HIM YOU MONSTER!

Source Reddit Image Screengrab