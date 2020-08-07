This cat kicking itself in the face is a metaphor for everything and a hugely funny watch

This gorgeous ginger tom just can’t get the right angle to scratch his ear and ends up kicking himself in the face – repeatedly.

It’s not big, it’s not clever, but it is very, very funny.

If that hasn’t given your day a lift, there’s not much we can do for you.

These people really appreciated it.

Inevitably …

from Agree GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

This cat discovering it has ears is a lovely, funny watch

Source @minoovo Image @minoovo