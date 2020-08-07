This cat kicking itself in the face is a metaphor for everything and a hugely funny watch

This gorgeous ginger tom just can’t get the right angle to scratch his ear and ends up kicking himself in the face – repeatedly.

It’s not big, it’s not clever, but it is very, very funny.

he doesn't realize he can't scratch his ear while lying down pic.twitter.com/lR17ph2VM3 — ياسمين (@minoovo) July 26, 2020

If that hasn’t given your day a lift, there’s not much we can do for you.

These people really appreciated it.

NOOOOO OH MY GOD IM LAUGHING CATS ARE SO STUPID LMAOOOOO — ᵇˡᵐ★ ✿ (@vaporvvaves) July 27, 2020

Not the smartest kitty in the litter https://t.co/QwrKikvPGV — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) August 1, 2020

This literally made me cry laughing – which my emojis say I’m doing a lot, but in this case it was happening for real https://t.co/U45Z1iBNWk — Bradley on the *Solitary* Run (@bjcjapan) August 4, 2020

This is definitely one of the best cat videos of all time. https://t.co/DfdFhEh6Q1 — N ️‍ (@BornABomber) August 3, 2020

Dying of laughter. Poor kitty. — Moechi⁷ (@xMoechi) July 27, 2020

Inevitably …

from Agree GIFs via Gfycat

Source @minoovo Image @minoovo