Charlie Stayt asked policing minister Chris Philp what qualified him for his job and it’s a magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2022

It’s not the first time we’ve featured BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt on these pages and it won’t be the last.

Few (if any) news presenters right now offer up such forensic questioning delivered in his characteristically restrained and yet devastating style.

Today it was Conservative MP and Rishi Sunak’s newly-appointed policing minister Chris Philp in his sights and it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

Watch closely and you can see the moment Philp’s soul leaves his body.

And here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

It’s fair to say it wasn’t the best 12 hour or so for Philp, after this happened on Question Time the night before.

In two words …

