Charlie Stayt asked policing minister Chris Philp what qualified him for his job and it’s a magnificent watch

It’s not the first time we’ve featured BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt on these pages and it won’t be the last.

Few (if any) news presenters right now offer up such forensic questioning delivered in his characteristically restrained and yet devastating style.

Today it was Conservative MP and Rishi Sunak’s newly-appointed policing minister Chris Philp in his sights and it’s a supremely satisfying watch.

Charlie Stayt – What are your credentials for being policing minister? Chris Philp: “Well I’ve been a member of parliament for the last 7 years…..” 👀#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/DIaVqcKXba — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 4, 2022

Watch closely and you can see the moment Philp’s soul leaves his body.

And here are our favourite things people were saying about it.

I love Charlie Stayt. He's like a friendly bomb, constantly on the verge of exploding. https://t.co/B7JdtbwEYJ — Brendan May (@bmay) November 4, 2022

For the hundredth time, Charlie Stayt is one of the very best at the Beeb. Has been for years. So they'll probably lose him soon… https://t.co/13KegMrpfh — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) November 4, 2022

I do enjoy Charlie Stayt’s gentle – but lethal – questioning of our incompetent government ministers. The way he calmly and casually nailed Chris Philp to the wall this morning was inspired. — 🤷‍♂️ (@15_char_or_less) November 4, 2022

Charlie Stayt “you’ve been policing minister for 10 days, what are your credentials?” Tory MP “Fuck knows, seriously other than being an MP I have zero experience, that’s how it works, no one has a clue” pic.twitter.com/RutRHgLHyL — ARTIST TAXI DRIVER (@chunkymark) November 4, 2022

This is a great interview from Charlie Stayt. It’s like he’s interviewing Chris Philp for the job of Policing Minister and on this performance he should be nowhere near it, or any job in govt for that matter.#bbcbreakfast#GeneralElectionN0W — Hugh Edwards (@HughEdw31897368) November 4, 2022

Chris Philp on @BBCBreakfast, showing himself as arguably the most out of his depth minister ever to disgrace our television screens. A complete car crash of an interview. Well done to Charlie Stayt for showing this weakling up as the ministerial disaster that he so clearly is. — Andy Bishop 🇺🇦 🌎🌍🌏 #FBPE #3.5% #FBCJ (@ABClimateAction) November 4, 2022

It’s fair to say it wasn’t the best 12 hour or so for Philp, after this happened on Question Time the night before.

"There is no talent whatsoever in this Conservative government."#BBCQT As a former Conservative voter, I concur. pic.twitter.com/NYrZ9GKJmx — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 3, 2022

In two words …

