Channel 5’s schoolboy error describing Ben Elton was a classic of the genre

Celebrity

Channel 5 News invited Ben Elton on to talk about Matt Hancock, Suella Braverman and much else besides.

Very interesting it was too – it was great to see Elton at full effect again in C4’s recent revival of Friday Night Live – but it wasn’t so much what he had to say that got people talking, but how Channel 5 described him.

Ben Elton might seem like an unlikely political commentator, but he certainly has some strong views on what’s going on at the moment in the UK.@mrdanwalker asked him about Suella Braverman’s “invasion” comment, Matt Hancock joining I’m a Celeb and his latest comedy project. pic.twitter.com/YUCB7R4X52 — Channel 5 News (@5_News) November 1, 2022

And just in case that’s disappeared by the time you read this – probably not, but still – here’s the important bit again.

And the entire internet (well, the bit of a certain age) shook its head as one. Here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

This Tweet was written by a 19 year old intern who doesn't have the faintest clue who Ben Elton is, wasn't it? https://t.co/jLEGT5CKh5 — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) November 2, 2022

2.

Steve Cram might seem like an unlikely athletics commentator. https://t.co/FxnpApc1cM — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) November 2, 2022

3.

Ben Elton is as unlikely a political commentator as bread is an unlikely a sandwich ingredient. — Cartoon Steve Bould (@CartoonBouldy) November 2, 2022

4.

it's a four minute tour-de-force … (feeling really sorry for the poor young schmuck who tweeted the 'unlikely political commentator' line, presumably now being put on every Sunday shift for the next 2 years) https://t.co/MKIOS7nKI6 — Miranda Green (@greenmiranda) November 2, 2022

5.

"Siri, show me a tweet written by someone under 30…" 'Ben Elton might seem like an unlikely political commentator' *stares* https://t.co/plP8uHB9Xh — Mark Davyd (@markdavyd) November 2, 2022

6.

Unlikely political commentator. Fuck me. Is everyone else 14? https://t.co/pfCNWmtaFd — Pronob Antiballs (@TheInfoCouncil) November 2, 2022

7.

Pay attention at the back. Ben Elton’s whole career has been political commentary. — Jonny Rosemont (@rosemontjd) November 2, 2022

8.

Anyone who knew anything about anything Ben Elton ever did would know he isn't an "unlikely political commentator" 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/gEVPrvoBad — BearDonkaDonk (@OscarNMFranklin) November 2, 2022

9.

The Pope might seem an unlikely head of the Catholic Church. https://t.co/gyzYlWKRkn — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) November 2, 2022

10.

On what planet has Ben Elton ever been “an unlikely political commentator”. https://t.co/K4c8R9wiq4 — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) November 2, 2022

11.

Tell me you were born after the 90's without telling me when you were born.

'Ben Elton seems like an unlikely political commentator'…has he EVER written anything non-political? https://t.co/BKgcyYWRCO — harry spedding (@hspedding) November 2, 2022

12.

Big fan of letting teenagers run social media accounts. https://t.co/94rvTY3JOm — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) November 3, 2022

13.

READ MORE

A troll took aim at Greta Thunberg after she appeared with Jeremy Vine and the comeback was supremely satisfying

Source Twitter @5_News