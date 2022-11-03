17 favourite reactions to this absolute unit of a cheese and onion roll

Life

A photo posted in r/CasualUK by u/rem0tely has had a huge response from Redditors.

The cheese and onion rolls from a pub in Easton, Bristol, were heavy on the onion and even heavier on the cheese.

u/rem0tely added –

I should mention as well, they are only £1.50!

These responses say it all.

1.

Cheaper to buy a cheese and onion roll to salvage the cheese than to buy a block.

Swaggy_pig

2.

Take the cheese off and the onion. Grate it and boom – cheese and onion on toast for a week for £1.50 bargain. Grab me 2!

JustHumanIThink

3.

Low profit margin & likely to kill off their customers! Terrible business decision.

AndyOfTheInternet

4.

Where do you live. The 70’s?

OldMolly

5.

I was so busy looking at the thickness of the onion I didn’t notice the block of cheese.

ErikTenShag

6.

You could re-lay your patio with those!

Oh_ItsThat_Asshole

7.

A block of cheese like that would be in a security box in Tesco Express.

redunculuspanda

8.

There’s so much cheese there the Moon will be a half-moon early this month.

JoCoMoBo

9.

Lovely. I like a bit of bread with my slab of cheese and onion.

ResearcherPositive85

10.

You’d be tasting onion on your deathbed.

InfamousTurd

11.

I gagged looking at this. I like cheese and onion as much as the next guy, but there’s limits.

chickencumin

12.

I don’t think I’ve ever been in a pub that sells sandwiches like this anyway. Is this considered normal?

MissingLink101 Your local hates people, and sandwiches.

Rossobianchi99

13.

Hmmm not enough cheese for my liking.

TheDiscoGestapo2

14.

I can smell this picture.

AlterEdward

15.

I understand why the salad cream is empty you’d definitely need some sort of condiment lubricant to get that bastard down you.

beepickle

16.

Do they give you a free year’s supply of All-Bran to unblock your rectum after eating those plinths of cheese?

Smoothwaite506

17.

This is the kind of shit that I want to see on the news. Too much sad shit on the news and not enough well-priced and well-filled rolls.

Human_Parfait9516 You need to watch more local news, it’s all well-filled rolls and rescued hedgehogs.

itchyfrog Or the local paper version, with a photo of an angry person pointing at the well filled roll and frowning.

samfitnessthrowaway

This comment from u/biomicrite checks out.

Landlord: 2kg of cheese and you only get four sandwiches out of it? Ffs.

