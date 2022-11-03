17 favourite reactions to this absolute unit of a cheese and onion roll
A photo posted in r/CasualUK by u/rem0tely has had a huge response from Redditors.
The cheese and onion rolls from a pub in Easton, Bristol, were heavy on the onion and even heavier on the cheese.
u/rem0tely added –
I should mention as well, they are only £1.50!
These responses say it all.
1.
Cheaper to buy a cheese and onion roll to salvage the cheese than to buy a block.
Swaggy_pig
2.
Take the cheese off and the onion.
Grate it and boom – cheese and onion on toast for a week for £1.50 bargain. Grab me 2!
JustHumanIThink
3.
Low profit margin & likely to kill off their customers! Terrible business decision.
AndyOfTheInternet
4.
Where do you live. The 70’s?
OldMolly
5.
I was so busy looking at the thickness of the onion I didn’t notice the block of cheese.
ErikTenShag
6.
You could re-lay your patio with those!
Oh_ItsThat_Asshole
7.
A block of cheese like that would be in a security box in Tesco Express.
redunculuspanda
8.
There’s so much cheese there the Moon will be a half-moon early this month.
JoCoMoBo
9.
Lovely. I like a bit of bread with my slab of cheese and onion.
ResearcherPositive85
10.
You’d be tasting onion on your deathbed.
InfamousTurd
11.
I gagged looking at this. I like cheese and onion as much as the next guy, but there’s limits.
chickencumin
12.
I don’t think I’ve ever been in a pub that sells sandwiches like this anyway. Is this considered normal?
MissingLink101
Your local hates people, and sandwiches.
Rossobianchi99
13.
Hmmm not enough cheese for my liking.
TheDiscoGestapo2
14.
I can smell this picture.
AlterEdward
15.
I understand why the salad cream is empty you’d definitely need some sort of condiment lubricant to get that bastard down you.
beepickle
16.
Do they give you a free year’s supply of All-Bran to unblock your rectum after eating those plinths of cheese?
Smoothwaite506
17.
This is the kind of shit that I want to see on the news.
Too much sad shit on the news and not enough well-priced and well-filled rolls.
Human_Parfait9516
You need to watch more local news, it’s all well-filled rolls and rescued hedgehogs.
itchyfrog
Or the local paper version, with a photo of an angry person pointing at the well filled roll and frowning.
samfitnessthrowaway
This comment from u/biomicrite checks out.
Landlord: 2kg of cheese and you only get four sandwiches out of it? Ffs.
