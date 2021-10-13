Videos

A supermarket took this ‘half white, half brown’ sandwich order literally and it made everyone’s day better

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2021

Here’s a salutary lesson for anyone ordering anything online, or on the phone – or anywhere, basically – to always be as specific as possible.

Because if not something like this might happen, an order for half wheat, half white sandwiches which turned up not entirely as expected.

‘Ordered a sandwich tray from Walmart. Half wheat, half white. This is what we got. #ohno #stupidchallenge #fyp #haul,’ said ashlinm92 over on TikTok.

@ashlinm92 Ordered a sandwich tray from Walmart. Half wheat, half white. This is what we got. #ohno #stupidchallenge #fyp #haul ♬ Oh No (Instrumental) – Kreepa

And just a few of the things people said about it.

