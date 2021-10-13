A supermarket took this ‘half white, half brown’ sandwich order literally and it made everyone’s day better

Videos

Here’s a salutary lesson for anyone ordering anything online, or on the phone – or anywhere, basically – to always be as specific as possible.

Because if not something like this might happen, an order for half wheat, half white sandwiches which turned up not entirely as expected.

‘Ordered a sandwich tray from Walmart. Half wheat, half white. This is what we got. #ohno #stupidchallenge #fyp #haul,’ said ashlinm92 over on TikTok.

Source TikTok @ashlinm92