A VR headset, a fear of heights and a mean friend – What could go wrong?

Virtual Reality games are becoming so realistic that it was probably a bad idea for a man with a crippling fear of heights to play Richie’s Plank Experience – a game based around navigating planks at a great (virtual) height.

Watch what happened.

Looks familiar.

Reactions were mixed, with these comments pretty much covering it – and some were NSFW.

If he’s that afraid why is he even doing it? He could always just take the headset off.

philopsilopher

If this man faced his fear willingly he is a hero.

grandnibbles

His reaction puzzles me. He knows it’s fake and he’s not in danger, or he thinks the headset is magic and taking it off would teleport him home.

s3v3red_cnc

How do you disconnect from reality that much?

Dust_By_Monday As someone with a VR setup, it’s not disconnect, VR is actually that good. Immersion is the name of the game.

pastahobo

I’m not a friend to heights and VR can REALLY mess with me. Even though logically you’re fine, it still f*cks with your senses.

TheZuckuss

The point of a phobia is that they are irrational.

DukeGyug

The jury was out on that kick.

Maybe I’m overreacting but… what a f*cking b*tch.

betancourtfran

I’m terrified of heights too, but I would still think it’s funny if someone did that to me.

xxdoomedxx

That was incredibly insensitive and mean.

hyperbolic_dichotomy

Those people probably laughed about it later that night over beer. I know I would if I was that guy.

faust__arp

You want to know how not to help someone conquer their fear and immediately distrust you? This is the video for you.

Blackbird_VIII

She did help him… just not like that.

Skandi1

u/krob58 had an idea for the guy’s revenge on the kicker.

He should’ve barfed all over her, teach her not to do it again.

While Reddit use u/bebopblues said what quite a few people were probably thinking.

I don’t own any VR headsets, but if there is a reason to get one, messing with people like that or seeing them run into walls will be the main reasons.

