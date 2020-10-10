Very possibly the single most joyous picture we’ve seen this week.

‘I put googly eyes on my VR glasses and let my grandparents try them out,’ said MadJoeMak over on Reddit.

‘Reminds me of the pale man from pans labyrinth.’ shaven_craven

‘I zoomed in on the bottom right hand picture and ended up laughing so hard and for so long that my girlfriend ended up in hysterics too and had to ask me if I was okay. I had to take my jumper off o got so hot from laughing so much. Thank you OP, that’s absolutely made my week.’ stealingbiscuits

‘Adding googly eyes to my shopping cart …’ Maxwyfe