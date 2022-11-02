Celebrity

A troll took aim at Greta Thunberg after she appeared with Jeremy Vine and the comeback was supremely satisfying

Jeremy Vine was clearly delighted to meet Greta Thunberg for his Radio 2 show. So much so that he shared a picture of the two of them on Twitter with the one word caption, ‘honoured’.

This being Twitter – and Greta Thunberg – it naturally brought a certain type of troll out in their droves, and very grim reading it made too.

That’s quite enough of that, and it moved Vine to ask this question later.

A sentiment later echoed by Gary Lineker.

But we mention all this because of one particular troll who had this question for Vine and his guest.

And we’re very glad they did because the comeback was everything.

Which @DomHiggs would have known had he watched Thunberg’s appearance on BBC1’s The One Show this week (the climate activist hasn’t flown since 2015, by all accounts).

