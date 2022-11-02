A troll took aim at Greta Thunberg after she appeared with Jeremy Vine and the comeback was supremely satisfying

Celebrity

Jeremy Vine was clearly delighted to meet Greta Thunberg for his Radio 2 show. So much so that he shared a picture of the two of them on Twitter with the one word caption, ‘honoured’.

This being Twitter – and Greta Thunberg – it naturally brought a certain type of troll out in their droves, and very grim reading it made too.

Honoured 😂😂😂 you are pathetic @theJeremyVine — The Tin Biscuit Podcast (@BiscuitTin15) November 1, 2022

When are you going to make a public apology for the disgraceful way you and your guests hounded the unvaxed 😡😡😡😡 — neil pickering (@nellypick22) November 1, 2022

That’s quite enough of that, and it moved Vine to ask this question later.

Why has this tweet made some people so angry?

And some of them even sending disgraceful messages to Greta Thunberg. https://t.co/YHXP9LqJoc — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 1, 2022

A sentiment later echoed by Gary Lineker.

Bewildering how a young woman is attacked for trying to save human beings from extinction. https://t.co/Tep0inQ717 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) November 1, 2022

But we mention all this because of one particular troll who had this question for Vine and his guest.

And we’re very glad they did because the comeback was everything.

35 hour train journey. — Michael Davies (@MikeDaviesNow) November 1, 2022

Which @DomHiggs would have known had he watched Thunberg’s appearance on BBC1’s The One Show this week (the climate activist hasn’t flown since 2015, by all accounts).

Oh, the “if Greta doesn’t live in a cave and only ever eats raw plants she’s a total hypocrite” argument. — Simon de Smith 3.5% (@Simstersnose) November 1, 2022

She’s done a few TV interviews so was already in London, she traveled by train to get there. It’s the most environmentally friendly and practical choice she could’ve made, regardless of how it’s powered. Remember as well, she’s calling for system change over individual change. — Jordan (@jordmondson) November 1, 2022

