‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’ 27 hilarious suggestions you won’t be able to resist
It all began when someone called jacree8678 had a question for people on Reddit.
‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’
And it clearly struck a chord with people because it prompted no end of replies. Well, any opportunity to let a little light into the gloom these days is always much appreciated.
We’re read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and here are 27 of the very best. Don’t try to pretend you won’t be trying out at least a handful of these (and they really are harmless, honest).
1.
‘Carefully step over a non-existing obstacle.’
IWant2rideMyBike
2.
‘Say “no pun intended” after a sentence where there was clearly no pun.’
boceya5254
3.
‘When you shake someone’s hand, move yours left to right. As they do the traditional up and down, a hilarious circle ensues.’
spinozasrobot
4.
‘Don’t turn around when you walk into a lift.’
Reviewingremy
5.
‘When having a conversation during a meal, specifically only ask questions to people that are chewing.’
humble_Rufus
6.
‘Whenever I visit my extended family across the country, I bring a bag full of random remotes that I don’t use anymore. Just random remotes that go to old dvrs or anything really. Just hide them around their house, they only recently caught on.’
Dfuz3-Flame
7.
‘If I know someone is walking a little ways behind me and I turn a corner with nobody else around I like to run 10-20 steps to widen the gap and then laugh to myself thinking that the person behind me will be confused. I doubt anyone ever notices but I get a kick out of it every time.’
Shea_J
8.
‘I know someone who always takes an item to a party & leaves it somewhere in the house.’
visitjacklake
9.
‘My aunt fills her medicine cabinet with ping pong balls whenever she has a party.’
GeminiAccountantLLC
10.
‘After giving a compliment, say “no offence” and watch them struggle to find the non-existent insult.’
22demerathd
11.
‘When driving I like to wave at random people as if I knew them. Hilarious to see instant confusion on their faces.’
thattjuliett
12.
‘Say “High five” to someone, but don’t put your hand up.’
ilovestrawberrieslol
13.
‘When at work, tell someone: I’m going to the bathroom do you need anything?’
whatislife4
14.
‘I saw someone on Facebook comment on a picture that “The three of you look great!”. There were 4 people in the picture.’
axehind