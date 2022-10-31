‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’ 27 hilarious suggestions you won’t be able to resist

Life

It all began when someone called jacree8678 had a question for people on Reddit.

‘What are some harmless ways to f**k with people?’

And it clearly struck a chord with people because it prompted no end of replies. Well, any opportunity to let a little light into the gloom these days is always much appreciated.

We’re read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to and here are 27 of the very best. Don’t try to pretend you won’t be trying out at least a handful of these (and they really are harmless, honest).

1.

‘Carefully step over a non-existing obstacle.’

IWant2rideMyBike

2.

‘Say “no pun intended” after a sentence where there was clearly no pun.’

boceya5254

3.

‘When you shake someone’s hand, move yours left to right. As they do the traditional up and down, a hilarious circle ensues.’

spinozasrobot

4.

‘Don’t turn around when you walk into a lift.’

Reviewingremy

5.

‘When having a conversation during a meal, specifically only ask questions to people that are chewing.’

humble_Rufus

6.

‘Whenever I visit my extended family across the country, I bring a bag full of random remotes that I don’t use anymore. Just random remotes that go to old dvrs or anything really. Just hide them around their house, they only recently caught on.’

Dfuz3-Flame

7.

‘If I know someone is walking a little ways behind me and I turn a corner with nobody else around I like to run 10-20 steps to widen the gap and then laugh to myself thinking that the person behind me will be confused. I doubt anyone ever notices but I get a kick out of it every time.’

Shea_J

8.

‘I know someone who always takes an item to a party & leaves it somewhere in the house.’

visitjacklake

9.

‘My aunt fills her medicine cabinet with ping pong balls whenever she has a party.’

GeminiAccountantLLC

10.

‘After giving a compliment, say “no offence” and watch them struggle to find the non-existent insult.’

22demerathd

11.

‘When driving I like to wave at random people as if I knew them. Hilarious to see instant confusion on their faces.’

thattjuliett

12.

‘Say “High five” to someone, but don’t put your hand up.’

ilovestrawberrieslol

13.

‘When at work, tell someone: I’m going to the bathroom do you need anything?’

whatislife4

14.

‘I saw someone on Facebook comment on a picture that “The three of you look great!”. There were 4 people in the picture.’

axehind