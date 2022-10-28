Politics

There’s not enough ointment in the world for the burn Nicola Sturgeon inflicted on the Scottish Tory leader

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2022

The Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, isn’t the only Tory to have been on the rollercoaster of support for policies, PMs and would-be PMs that makes cognitive dissonance synonymous with the party.

He was, however, the only one to be ridiculed for it by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and it’s a glorious watch.

You can watch it here with text.

People enjoyed seeing the much-mocked Tory being taken down a peg or ten, and the comments added insult to hilariously savage injury.

Source Holyrood magazine Image Screengrab