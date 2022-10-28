There’s not enough ointment in the world for the burn Nicola Sturgeon inflicted on the Scottish Tory leader

Politics

The Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, isn’t the only Tory to have been on the rollercoaster of support for policies, PMs and would-be PMs that makes cognitive dissonance synonymous with the party.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a short story: Rishi Sunak is a socialist

Boris or bust

(Johnson out of leadership contest)

We are not bust

Rishi Sunak is not a socialist

I will serve in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet if asked

(Not asked)

Rishi Sunak is a socialist — troovus (@troovus) October 25, 2022

He was, however, the only one to be ridiculed for it by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and it’s a glorious watch.

.@NicolaSturgeon: "Today he backs Rishi Sunak, who knows what Douglas Ross's position will be next week?" #FMQs pic.twitter.com/qcGLe9RNjb — Holyrood magazine (@HolyroodDaily) October 27, 2022

You can watch it here with text.

People enjoyed seeing the much-mocked Tory being taken down a peg or ten, and the comments added insult to hilariously savage injury.

1.

Hey, you wanna see a dead body?pic.twitter.com/yfg1kNFNBp — Scary Brenda 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) October 27, 2022

2.

3.

Nicola Sturgeon eating Douglas Ross alive. pic.twitter.com/VRn9cxX7Nr — Angry Scotland Podcast (@AngryScotland) October 27, 2022

4.

Somebody call an ambulance! Douglas Ross pulverised by Nicola Sturgeon Ouch!!! pic.twitter.com/vXlLxr9aVg — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) October 27, 2022

5.

(SCT) Conservatives.

Analysis of a flip-flopping, U-turning, Mexican jumping bean in 50 seconds. pic.twitter.com/zLqX40A2d4 — James Dewar (@IndigoFast) October 27, 2022

6.

Douglas Ross is a poundland lino and politician. Absolutely destroyed here with nothing but facts https://t.co/CQvd4lZGQa — Smythh (@FfsHibs) October 27, 2022

7.

Wow, she really woke up and chose violence pic.twitter.com/ofiVXw4JF4 — Qays Sediqi (@QaysSediqi) October 27, 2022

8.

Anyone still thinking of voting tory are just ludicrous. Spineless excuses for politicians! #GeneralElectionN0W https://t.co/yfGjqzU7O7 — Ashley 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@Ashley_G5208) October 27, 2022

9.

Other than corruption & stealing from the public purse I have absolutely no idea what people think the Conservatives stand for https://t.co/LU3RRCpcCR — Towzinho (@redyeti9) October 27, 2022

To sum up –

READ MORE

Our 9 favourite reactions to the Scottish Tory leader’s cringeworthy homage to Atomic Kitten

Source Holyrood magazine Image Screengrab