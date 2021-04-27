Our 9 favourite reactions to the Scottish Tory leader’s cringeworthy homage to Atomic Kitten

Videos

Politicians have a habit of doing awkward and embarrassing things. They are, after all, human.

Who can forget seeing Theresa May dancing, for example, or Michael Gove jogging, or – indeed – Boris Johnson …

Rugby tackling a kid

Dangling from a zipwire

Rugby tackling a German opponent in a charity football match

Hiding in a fridge

Agreeing to have a journalist beaten up

…and all the other things too numerous to fit here?

It seems there’s been a similar outbreak of cringemania in Scottish politics, beginning with Scottish Labour leader Anwar Sarwar getting his groove on to Uptown Funk.

When you’re on a campaign visit with @AnasSarwar and there’s a dance class going on. He couldn’t resist…. pic.twitter.com/WQmZmQdoag — Gordon McKee (@GordonMcKee_) April 24, 2021

STV’s Colin Mackay asked the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, how he would handle a dance-off against Labour, and while he didn’t fully perform his chosen song, his response was still pretty cringeworthy.

“Not only can I sing the lyrics without the computer screen and I don’t need the words to it, I’ve made up my own actions to it and it just makes the whole performance.”

Three out of ten for commitment, ten out of ten for awkwardness.

Here are a few things Twitter had to say about it.

1.

Well, if you will start drinking at half ten in the morning. https://t.co/ivDbduu2G9 — PeatWorrier (@PeatWorrier) April 26, 2021

2.

As @scottories leader, nobody could blame Douglas Ross for turning to drink at 11am but the Atomic Kitten moment will haunt him for the rest of his natural life. pic.twitter.com/Zrvdaje7SB — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) April 26, 2021

3.

Douglas Ross has a few pints at 11 am and he's showing off his Atomic Kitten tick tock routine to @STVColin half cut 😂. He would never make a full weekend at T in the Park. His pals would be drawing cocks on his face and duck taping him to a flag pole by 3pm. — C0L1N™️🍍 (@RSRHIGHLANDER) April 26, 2021

4.

Somebody come and collect yer Da, he's spent his Avon profits on a pint and now he's half canned reciting Atomic Kitten's You Can Make Me Whole Again. https://t.co/UNSftVBLzh — HarryD (@Harry14D) April 26, 2021

5.

I remember my first pint https://t.co/FdxqWyp8oF — Emma Hendrie (@emmahendrie) April 26, 2021

6.

Fun fact: the original Atomic Kitten hit was also penned about STV’s Colin Mackay https://t.co/3niWfNiyvG — Philip Sim (@BBCPhilipSim) April 26, 2021

7.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross doing his Atomic Kitten bit on the news gives off some energy… pic.twitter.com/zCrgeR5DTc — Sly Marbo and 666 others (@marbo_real) April 26, 2021

8.

Watching Douglas Ross sing and show off his dance routine to Atomic Kitten has got to be one of the most cringe inducing things I’ve ever seen 😂😂 — Niall (@niall_donaldson) April 26, 2021

9.

Atomic Kitten Whole Again.

Douglas Ross Arsehole Again! — Matthew Payne (@Matthew82069336) April 26, 2021

As for the dance-off – on current performance, Labour takes the trophy.

#Cringe on the Tory front.. Labour wins the dance off 😂😂 — Gillian Steel #StaySafe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@auntgilly73) April 26, 2021

But you never know – Ross may have some additional moves up his sleeve.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Theresa May dancing in South Africa is every bit as awkward as you’d expect – our 15 favourite comments

Source Colin Mackay Image Screengrab, Screengrab