The ‘best letter ever written’ is even better when Miriam Margolyes reads it

It’s 40 years since ‘Mary Grant’ wrote this letter of thanks from the elderly people’s home where she lived for the gift of a transistor radio.

And the letter, which has just gone viral again on Twitter, remains as satisfying a read now as it was then.

There’s always the possibility it’s a bit, you know, made up – more than a possibility, in fact – but either way, it’s an absolute belter.

Still the best letter ever written. pic.twitter.com/GZPH2rzJbl — Adam Zwar (@adamzwar) October 24, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to read …

Dear Mr Walker, I want to thank you for the lovely transistor radio you and your district so kindly sent me for my birthday. It is all the more wonderful that an absolute stranger like yourself remembers old people like me. I am 97 years of age and have been at the home for the last 26 years. We are treated very kindly but the lonely hours are very hard to bear. My room mate, Mrs. James, has a radio but will never let me listen to it and often switches it off when I come into the room. Now I have one of my very own. My grandsons and grandaughters are very nice and come to see me once a month but I know that they only come along from a sense of duty. This is why your gift is all the more wonderful and thrilling to me as it was given out of compassion for a fellow human being. God bless you all. Today, Mrs. James’ radio went wrong and she asked me if she could listen to mine. I told her to fuck off. Yours sincerely, Mary Grant

Never gets old.

And it turns out it’s even better when Miriam Margolyes reads it.

10/10!

