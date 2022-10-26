Entertainment

Nadine Dorries was brutally owned by an economist on her own TV show and it’s today’s most satisfying thing

John Plunkett. Updated October 26th, 2022

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries took time out from her less busy than it used to be schedule to fill in on Piers Morgan’s must watch Talk TV show.

And we’re glad to report it went just as well as you’d hope it would.

Dorries, you might remember, is a passionate advocate of privatising Channel 4 and used Parliamentary privilege to make unfounded allegations of TV fakery against a show she appeared on.

So she was naturally very keen to discuss the topic with top economist Patrick Barwise, who knows a thing or two (hundred) about the issue. And it’s a supremely entertaining and most satisfying exchange.

More of this sort of thing please Nadine!

Actually, you won’t have to wait long, because this also happened.

Patrick, Richard, wotever. Who’s the massive cock now?

To conclude …

Come on Boris, do your biggest fan a favour and give Nadine an exclusive interview. Boris? Hello?

Source Twitter @SoozUK Twitter @scottygb