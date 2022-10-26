Nadine Dorries was brutally owned by an economist on her own TV show and it’s today’s most satisfying thing

Entertainment

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries took time out from her less busy than it used to be schedule to fill in on Piers Morgan’s must watch Talk TV show.

And we’re glad to report it went just as well as you’d hope it would.

Dorries, you might remember, is a passionate advocate of privatising Channel 4 and used Parliamentary privilege to make unfounded allegations of TV fakery against a show she appeared on.

So she was naturally very keen to discuss the topic with top economist Patrick Barwise, who knows a thing or two (hundred) about the issue. And it’s a supremely entertaining and most satisfying exchange.

She can no longer sell Channel 4 so she’s just gonna rant and rave about it like a woman who can’t stop slagging off her ex-husband who has long remarried. pic.twitter.com/7ALCG9ohZH — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 25, 2022

More of this sort of thing please Nadine!

Actually, you won’t have to wait long, because this also happened.

Catching up with Nadine Dorries on TalkTV and oh boy pic.twitter.com/OrMRd35IvL — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 25, 2022

Patrick, Richard, wotever. Who’s the massive cock now?

Good lord, it's like Jill from Nighty Night has turned up on Brasseye. — Cllr Emma Edwards (@bristol_pip) October 25, 2022

Her body language is so half an hour after last orders — jamie d (@jamspangle) October 25, 2022

Lol, there are 'underlying reasons' for Channel 4 recording record profits? …like them being very successful under the current model?! 😂 — Pietr (@Acidmphino) October 25, 2022

Like… what is her problem with Channel 4? It’s got to be something super weird like failing a Brookside audition or unrequited love for Phil Gayle news and weather. — Rob Holley (@robholley) October 25, 2022

To conclude …

1. It is wild that she can host a debate about the licence fee freeze and channel 4 privatisation when literally she was the person in charge of both actions earlier this year. 2. she got the name of the interviewee wrong, ten minutes into the interview — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 25, 2022

Come on Boris, do your biggest fan a favour and give Nadine an exclusive interview. Boris? Hello?

