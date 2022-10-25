17 favourite things people are saying about Rishi Sunak as he becomes our new PM

News

Another month, another prime minister, and this time it’s Rishi Sunak’s chance to take charge of the country for a bit.

The former chancellor is meeting King Charles III on Wednesday before walking through the revolving door at Number 10 to officially succeed Liz Truss.

While we wait to find how long his honeymoon period will last – enough time to find the Downing Street remote control, surely – enjoy these 17 favourite things people are saying about him right now.

1.

Rishi really became PM through clearing. Wow. — ella (@EllaDecember) October 24, 2022

2.

Sunak's going to be awful. But he's going to be *conventionally* awful. And that's almost a relief. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) October 24, 2022

3.

Rishi Sunak is off to see the King; unclear if it’s to be appointed Prime Minister or if Charles would like to borrow some money — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 24, 2022

4.

Sad that Rishi Sunak has inherited economic chaos from himself — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) October 24, 2022

5.

The new Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/EzIAna7yWv — Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 24, 2022

6.

Got to feel for Penny Mordaunt. Looking like she'll have to wait until November to be Prime Minister — Luke Francis (@LukeFrancis88) October 24, 2022

7.

I assume being Prime Minister must be really easy job, because I literally didn’t need to do or say anything in order to get it. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 24, 2022

8.

the Sunaks moving from their multi-million pound mansions into the Downing Street flat Carrie decorated pic.twitter.com/ogBXABd1ev — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) October 24, 2022

9.