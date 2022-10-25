Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page about Rishi Sunak, take the rest of the week off

News

The Daily Star has been on a bit of a roll of late, with all those front pages mocking Boris Johnson (whatever happened to him?) and Dominic Cumnings and the like.

It’s live lettuce cam counting down the final days of Liz Truss was another triumph, culminating in this memorable splash …

A front page for the ages pic.twitter.com/6nCYGebi1v — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) October 20, 2022

… and today, on the even of Rishi Sunak becoming the Tories’ third PM in as many months, comes another winner.

Absolutely outstanding once again pic.twitter.com/AokBxgDz4P — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 24, 2022

Nailed it!

Absolute class from the Daily Star ⭐️👇🔥😂 https://t.co/MF3pElWhiA — Stuzi 🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) October 24, 2022

This is truly The Star's time https://t.co/1c5iefJ7zu — 🇺🇦 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙛𝙤𝙡𝙠-𝙎𝙢𝙞𝙩𝙝 🇺🇦 (@mightybarnski) October 25, 2022

Daily Star keeps on smashing it https://t.co/s9vTLES6ZW — John Crowley (@mrjohncrowley) October 24, 2022

Also great news about Long Johns — James Harris (@JamesHarrisNow) October 24, 2022

Source Twitter @dailystar @LiamThorpECHO

READ MORE

The way Rishi Sunak blanks Matt Hancock should be available on prescription