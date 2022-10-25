News

Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page about Rishi Sunak, take the rest of the week off

John Plunkett. Updated October 25th, 2022

The Daily Star has been on a bit of a roll of late, with all those front pages mocking Boris Johnson (whatever happened to him?) and Dominic Cumnings and the like.

It’s live lettuce cam counting down the final days of Liz Truss was another triumph, culminating in this memorable splash …

… and today, on the even of Rishi Sunak becoming the Tories’ third PM in as many months, comes another winner.

Nailed it!

Source Twitter @dailystar @LiamThorpECHO

