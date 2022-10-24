News

The way Rishi Sunak blanks Matt Hancock should be available on prescription

John Plunkett. Updated October 24th, 2022

Say what you like about Rishi Sunak becoming PM – please – but there’s surely one thing we can all agree on.

And that’s just how satisfying it was to see him give Matt Hancock precisely the greeting he deserved. Well, when we say ‘greeting’ …

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

You could almost feel … no, of course not.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK