The way Rishi Sunak blanks Matt Hancock should be available on prescription

Say what you like about Rishi Sunak becoming PM – please – but there’s surely one thing we can all agree on.

And that’s just how satisfying it was to see him give Matt Hancock precisely the greeting he deserved. Well, when we say ‘greeting’ …

Rishi Sunak totally blanks Matt Hancock. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IMBNWEm0a6 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 24, 2022

Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

Keep your eye on Matt Hancock. Ouch. ~AA pic.twitter.com/eUO8ccUeNZ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 24, 2022

Watch this. You can actually pinpoint the second when his heart rips in half. pic.twitter.com/hRHBoJkuVK — The Problem (it’s me) (@CaptainColada22) October 24, 2022

You could almost feel … no, of course not.

