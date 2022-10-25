Celebrity

Joe Lycett’s had the best response to Rishi Sunak becoming PM and it’s today’s funniest thing

Poke Staff. Updated October 25th, 2022

No-one anywhere will need reminding of Joe Lycett’s magnificent intervention on the first edition of Laura Kuenssberg’s new BBC1 Sunday morning show, when he appeared straight after Liz Truss.

And Lycett, of course, turned out to be 100% right. On everything.

Well, nearly everything, as the great man was only too happy to confess on Twitter on Tuesday, and in the process going wildly viral all over again.

Bravo, Joe Lycett (and in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @joelycett on Twitter here!)

READ MORE

Whoever did today’s Daily Star front page about Rishi Sunak, take the rest of the week off

Source Twitter @joelycett