Joe Lycett’s had the best response to Rishi Sunak becoming PM and it’s today’s funniest thing

No-one anywhere will need reminding of Joe Lycett’s magnificent intervention on the first edition of Laura Kuenssberg’s new BBC1 Sunday morning show, when he appeared straight after Liz Truss.

Big fan of @joelycett refusing to take an unserious person seriously pic.twitter.com/KETihwgRbV — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 4, 2022

And Lycett, of course, turned out to be 100% right. On everything.

Well, nearly everything, as the great man was only too happy to confess on Twitter on Tuesday, and in the process going wildly viral all over again.

Well now I look like a right twat pic.twitter.com/1fiacSVw0Q — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) October 24, 2022

Bravo, Joe Lycett (and in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @joelycett on Twitter here!)

It’s OK, hun. We still love you. — Samantha Colucci ☮️ (@ItsMeSamiC) October 24, 2022

Don’t worry, Joe. Peter Andre will be prime minister next month. — Dan (@_D_A_N__) October 24, 2022

You got all the big calls right though — (@OooooAjay) October 24, 2022

