Celebrity

Graham Norton’s NSFW takedown of Boris Johnson surely spoke for the nation

John Plunkett. Updated October 22nd, 2022

Just one more reason to love Graham Norton, here’s the chat show king last night sharing his thoughts on the possible return of Boris Johnson to Downing Street.

Graham wins our vote every time.

Source Twitter @implausibleblog