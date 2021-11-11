Larry and Paul’s corrupt minister is the most hilariously brutal take on Tory sleaze
Most of you will be familiar with the work of Larry Budd and Paul Dunphy – Larry and Paul – through their real daily briefings, in which they present the week in government via some of the most brutal satire currently available.
This sketch about government corruption might be their most brutal satire yet.
Don’t think I’ve both giggled and nodded so much at a sketch in ages. Brilliantly, painfully accurate.
I reckon you should rock up at the House of Commons in that get-up. They’d let you in no questions, probably shove a fat contract for Covid testing into your pocket, and give you a life peerage too.
Brams Rockhopper
Fantastic twist on the classic “Hans, are we the baddies?” Some excellent lines and super dry delivery.
Graham Lock
They also shared it on Twitter, where people had these comments to add to those of YouTube users.
Bit too close for comfort but worth a watch. https://t.co/hT5ivAQl3e
— ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) November 5, 2021
Guys I just keep watching this
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) November 6, 2021
😂😂😂😂….. 🤔…. No wait….😗….. 😯….😳
Very funny. Sadly 🤷♂️
— David O'Halloran (@biscate9) November 6, 2021
Gripping documentary footage of actual events.#TheRealDailyBriefing https://t.co/yo33NJ32iY
— Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) November 5, 2021
We’re just waiting for this to happen.
It’s time @larryandpaul got their own weekly TV show@itvanglia @Channel4News @5_News https://t.co/T108qY3dQA
— Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 5, 2021
