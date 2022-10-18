Simply the best possible response to a landlord’s weird gripe

Weird World

The landlord and tenant relationship is fraught with potential problems. Landlords can sometimes be unreasonable – and yes, we know that tenants can be too – but rather than being slow to fix a problem, @timunken‘s landlord had a weird complaint.

My landlord doesn't want to see tires in the garage pic.twitter.com/ccRNGQCL40 — Tim Pumpkinholz 🎃 (@timunken) September 6, 2022

Here’s the conversation in full, complete with some beautiful sarcasm from Tim, who didn’t even try to tread carefully.

Here’s a live-action replay of Mike Landlord reading Tim’s comment.

via Gfycat

He may not have appreciated the snark, but tweeters did.

Sounds like this landlord is not having a goodyear https://t.co/r7foutifUP — Kush Agrawal, MD, FACC, RPVI (@DeepBlueDoc21) September 8, 2022

Reminds me of my old landlord who threw a tantrum over Tupperware being in the cabinets https://t.co/cLODzb42uM — Buff Bunny Side Hoe (@Chadkasa) September 8, 2022

Wait till the landlord finds out what a garage is for lmao https://t.co/FdzERg9DEX — 🦗Coming 4 Ur Bugs🦗 (@FreshwaterCacti) September 7, 2022

Is being an absolute dick a pre-requisite to becoming a landlord? https://t.co/s5W0xWe2Nr — Rory. (@RawrEWreckz) September 7, 2022

guess he was pretty tired of seeing them https://t.co/JBvnDrVgC9 — ev⁷ (@seokjininia) September 7, 2022

We’re happy to report that some people appreciate a surprise tyre.

my roommate was way chiller re: tire in room https://t.co/6OiThXMK6w pic.twitter.com/4pjRge1oHA — jd (@kisatrix) September 7, 2022

This landlord’s ‘temporary solution’ to a collapsing ceiling went viral because, well, watch

