Simply the best possible response to a landlord’s weird gripe

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2022

The landlord and tenant relationship is fraught with potential problems. Landlords can sometimes be unreasonable – and yes, we know that tenants can be too – but rather than being slow to fix a problem, @timunken‘s landlord had a weird complaint.

Here’s the conversation in full, complete with some beautiful sarcasm from Tim, who didn’t even try to tread carefully.

Here’s a live-action replay of Mike Landlord reading Tim’s comment.

via Gfycat

He may not have appreciated the snark, but tweeters did.

We’re happy to report that some people appreciate a surprise tyre.

Source @timunken Image @timunken, VenV on Pixabay