Simply the best possible response to a landlord’s weird gripe
The landlord and tenant relationship is fraught with potential problems. Landlords can sometimes be unreasonable – and yes, we know that tenants can be too – but rather than being slow to fix a problem, @timunken‘s landlord had a weird complaint.
My landlord doesn't want to see tires in the garage pic.twitter.com/ccRNGQCL40
— Tim Pumpkinholz 🎃 (@timunken) September 6, 2022
Here’s the conversation in full, complete with some beautiful sarcasm from Tim, who didn’t even try to tread carefully.
Here’s a live-action replay of Mike Landlord reading Tim’s comment.
He may not have appreciated the snark, but tweeters did.
The garage on next inspection: https://t.co/gg87T7YvG2 pic.twitter.com/K7gLUBI5IC
— Kaitāia Frightner 👻 (@BasicBishopNZ) September 7, 2022
landlord just finished watching https://t.co/3lumcp8drZ pic.twitter.com/QIQ9TCZ6FI
— kriss 🗡🦇🕸 (@teachstede) September 7, 2022
Sounds like this landlord is not having a goodyear https://t.co/r7foutifUP
— Kush Agrawal, MD, FACC, RPVI (@DeepBlueDoc21) September 8, 2022
Reminds me of my old landlord who threw a tantrum over Tupperware being in the cabinets https://t.co/cLODzb42uM
— Buff Bunny Side Hoe (@Chadkasa) September 8, 2022
Wait till the landlord finds out what a garage is for lmao https://t.co/FdzERg9DEX
— 🦗Coming 4 Ur Bugs🦗 (@FreshwaterCacti) September 7, 2022
Is being an absolute dick a pre-requisite to becoming a landlord? https://t.co/s5W0xWe2Nr
— Rory. (@RawrEWreckz) September 7, 2022
guess he was pretty tired of seeing them https://t.co/JBvnDrVgC9
— ev⁷ (@seokjininia) September 7, 2022
We’re happy to report that some people appreciate a surprise tyre.
my roommate was way chiller re: tire in room https://t.co/6OiThXMK6w pic.twitter.com/4pjRge1oHA
— jd (@kisatrix) September 7, 2022
