This landlord’s ‘temporary solution’ to a collapsing ceiling went viral because, well, watch
To be filed under ‘bad day? It could be worse …’ comes this, a landlord’s supposed ‘temporary solution’ to a collapsing ceiling which went viral because, well, you’d better have a watch for yourself.
It’s a video shared by @lollygaglab – or Milie – over on TikTok showing one of her housemates staring up at the ceiling.
@lollygaglab – MILIE
Funny and terrifying in just about equal measure (depending on whether you’re the one stood under the ceiling).
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on TikTok.
And just in case you were still worried …
Took us back to this from a little while ago.
my landlord painted over a fucking roach pic.twitter.com/b3vTHOrdgi
— chelsea 🎄 (@chellzyeah) September 5, 2021
And this!
NYC LANDLORDS: It’s not that bad in the apartment.
THE NOT THAT BAD APARTMENT: pic.twitter.com/Yk3F48jzlP
— The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) November 4, 2021
Oof.
Source TikTok @lollygaglab H/T Daily Dot