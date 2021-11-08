This landlord’s ‘temporary solution’ to a collapsing ceiling went viral because, well, watch

Videos

To be filed under ‘bad day? It could be worse …’ comes this, a landlord’s supposed ‘temporary solution’ to a collapsing ceiling which went viral because, well, you’d better have a watch for yourself.

It’s a video shared by @lollygaglab – or Milie – over on TikTok showing one of her housemates staring up at the ceiling.

Funny and terrifying in just about equal measure (depending on whether you’re the one stood under the ceiling).

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on TikTok.

And just in case you were still worried …

Took us back to this from a little while ago.

my landlord painted over a fucking roach pic.twitter.com/b3vTHOrdgi — chelsea 🎄 (@chellzyeah) September 5, 2021

And this!

NYC LANDLORDS: It’s not that bad in the apartment. THE NOT THAT BAD APARTMENT: pic.twitter.com/Yk3F48jzlP — The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) November 4, 2021

Oof.

Source TikTok @lollygaglab H/T Daily Dot