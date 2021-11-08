Videos

This landlord’s ‘temporary solution’ to a collapsing ceiling went viral because, well, watch

Poke Staff. Updated November 8th, 2021

To be filed under ‘bad day? It could be worse …’ comes this, a landlord’s supposed ‘temporary solution’ to a collapsing ceiling which went viral because, well, you’d better have a watch for yourself.

It’s a video shared by @lollygaglab – or Milie – over on TikTok showing one of her housemates staring up at the ceiling.

@lollygaglabwe are definitely not fried ##fyp ##trend ##funny♬ original sound – MILIE

Funny and terrifying in just about equal measure (depending on whether you’re the one stood under the ceiling).

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on TikTok.

And just in case you were still worried …

Took us back to this from a little while ago.

And this!

Oof.

