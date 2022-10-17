Tinder comeback of the day
Latest in an occasional series, Tinder comeback of the day is short but very sweet.
‘Where do I sign up,’ said buildingseas who shared it over on Reddit.
Ooof.
And it prompted lots of funny responses from fellow Redditors.
‘So she is looking for a parent? lol.’
Free_Gratis
‘A Daddy but not in the fun way.’
HoodOutlaw
‘Check mate.’
mmichaelsquared
‘Nah bro, she wants the cheque sans mate. Lol.’
XesLanaLear
And just in case you were wondering …
‘Well. I guess it wasn’t meant to be. She unmatched me. 🤣🤣🤣’
buildingseas
Source Reddit u/buildingseas