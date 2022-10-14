This Tinder chat took an entirely unexpected turn

Life

One minute you’re chatting about nothing with a stranger on Tinder, next minute you’re getting a lesson on privacy and internet safety.

Although people were divided over what was more unnerving – the lesson about online dangers, or the lesson itself.

‘I just asked for her to add me on Snapchat …’ said crazedgunner who shared the exchange on Reddit.

And just a few of the things people said about it …

“I’m a different Ted Bundy. It’s a common name.”

yourcatsbff ‘My current girlfriend scolded me on the second date that I was giving away far too much information in my profile. ‘She used my last name before I told her.’

LaVieEnRoseLavelle ‘What comes up when you Google your name.’

throwaway4981092 ‘Nothing lmao.’

crazedgunner ‘Wait until she finds out his Reddit username. “Crazed Gunner.”

GLMG43 ‘I do prospect research for a living… by googling a candidate’s property records I ended up finding out in less than an hour he was having an affair. She might be a bit much, but she’s not wrong.’

maggie805

