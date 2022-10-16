This cafe’s one-star review for having the wrong brand of oat milk is peak entitlement

Life

This review, shared and mocked by u/iyoussef, had Redditors up in arms over the review poster’s sheer entitlement. See for yourself.

We thought these comments were on the money. They get a little NSFW.

What’s wrong with milk purchased at a supermarket? They tend to have lots of brands and types to choose from. That’s a really weird thing to fixate on imo.

jengaj2016

I’m crazy picky but that’s because there’s an awful lot of stuff i can’t eat anymore. If I’m out and want something but can’t find anything ‘safe ‘, I’ll either go without or accept my fate. I certainly wouldn’t be all THEY DIDN’T HAVE WHOLESOME BRAND RAW AGAVE AS A SUGAR SUBSTITUTE HOW DARE THEY I’d use regular sugar and shut the fuck up about it.

evilsir

Supermarket milk? She will only drink milk provided by a wholesale distributor, thank you very much!

rungirl262

u/JeremyBeadlesFingers spoke up for the reviewer.

Ignoring the weird brand fixation, not wanting microwaved supermarket milk in your £3.40 flat white seems pretty reasonable to me.

u/iyoussef had this explanation for thinking she was out of order.

I’m not saying otherwise, what shocked me is when she complained to them, they offered to give her her money back, yet she went ahead and gave them this rating … I went there today and had a flat white because of her review (even though normally I never order it) and it wasn’t awful tbh and even had nice latte art.

u/Theradtacular raised a question.

Who goes to a business again if they feel it was 1 star quality? 🤦🏻‍♀️

People who kick off about the wrong brand of oat milk, presumably.

