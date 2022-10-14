This bar’s brutal takedown of an unfair 1-star review was 100% proof

Pics

It’s always a joy when a bar or restaurant (or any business) gives an unfair 1-star review the response it totally deserves.

And this one is straight out of the top drawer, a guy called Jeff who claimed this bar was cheating customers with cheap booze. And the comeback was 100% proof.

‘Jeff is a yelp 1 star crybaby idiot butthole guy,’ said Aussiewhiskeydiver who shared it over on Reddit.

Someone order Jeff a taxi. To the hospital.

‘Keep it classy, Thrusters Lounge.’

AlphaBravoPositive ‘Those are a few brand-new sentences.’

ZahnLuchs ‘This guy spins words like silk.’

Matt4Prez2K17 ‘He’s the Shakespeare of toilet humour.’

reckl3ss

READ MORE

‘What’s something our parents’ generation got right but we’re failing at?’ 17 favourite responses

Source Reddit u/Aussiewhiskeydiver